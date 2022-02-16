ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss snowboarder Nicolas Huber is the Olympic fan the world needs

Cover picture for the articleBig air and slopestyle snowboarder Nicolas Huber is the Olympic fan the world needs. Huber, who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics, has been the ultimate hype man for the Swiss team. Huber, while dressed head to toe in a Swiss flag bodysuit, posted numerous videos documenting his...

