ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

K.J. Wright on WWL: 'I tried to come [to Saints] last year, y'all didn't want me'

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Qhe_0eGcgaZn00

The Saints did a fine job filling out their linebacker corps in the 2021 season, but in an alternate reality -- it could've been longtime Seahawks standout K.J. Wright lining up alongside Demario Davis.

That is, it would've been if the 32-year-old had gotten his way, revealing on SportsTalk with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic that he had definite interest, it just wasn't reciprocated.

"I tried to come last year," Wright said in response to the suggestion of such a pairing, "y’all didn’t want me."

Listen to K.J. Wright's full interview in the player below. Can't see the embed? Click here .

It was a comment that reflected disappointment more than anything else for the two-time All-Pro, because he heard "not a thing" when it came to the possibility.

Wright went on to sign a 1-year, $3 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, rolling up 65 tackles in his first season out of a Seahawks uniform. That season ended up in the playoffs with a 10-7 record following a clutch win in Week 18, while the Saints just missed at 9-8 in a similar scenario. The Saints had their own plans at linebacker, bringing back Kwon Alexander on a 1-year deal as he worked back from a torn Achilles and drafting Pete Werner in the 2nd round out of Ohio State. And that linebacker group was a clear strength along a standout defensive group. Alexander missed a handful of games due to injury early in the season, finished the year with 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble/recovery and an interception over 12 games and eight starts. Werner saw action in 15 games, starting eight, and logged 62 tackles.

Both Wright and Alexander are again heading to free agency. And Wright was confident about one thing.

"I would’ve paired well with Davis," He said. "Me and Davis would’ve ran it."

MORE FROM KJ WRIGHT

MEMORIES OF FACING SEAN PAYTON

“Off-balance. That’s the word that I would use for Sean Payton. He really kept you off-balance. There was no tell. You talk about tendencies within a football game and game-planning. Sean Payton never gave that away."

...

“And great job by the Saints keeping things in house and hiring Dennis [Allen] to make sure that the guys are comfortable. Not too much to change.”

THOUGHTS ON NEXT SAINTS QB

“If I’m management, the first thing that I’m doing is I’m seeing if I can make a blockbuster trade. I’m seeing if I can make a blockbuster trade to get in the quarterback of my desires. And if not, I believe that Jameis Winston can also get the job done at quarterback. He’s someone that you saw last year. He’s a guy that can win ballgames."

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Seahawks#American Football#Sportstalk#The Las Vegas Raiders#Ohio State
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Called Out For Her Colin Kaepernick Comment

Longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya called her final NFL game at Super Bowl LVI this past Sunday. After decades as a broadcast personality in the world of sports, Tafoya has decided to alter her career path and enter the realm of politics. Now just a couple days into that decision, the 57-year-old media figure is already beginning to ruffle some feathers.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley wrote while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “unfortunately I fractured my spine”. The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ex-49ers coach drops bold declaration on Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are rumored to be moving on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco has largely been a successful one, as the veteran signal-caller led the team to one Super Bowl and had them on the brink of another berth to the Big Game this year. That level of success certainly warrants a certain level of respect, which one ex-49ers coach believes that Garoppolo deserves.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Says He’ll Return If 2 Other Players Do, Too

Fans from around the NFL world are all asking the same question after this past Sunday’s Super Bowl: Will Rams superstar Aaron Donald return in 2022?. At yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, Donald was quoted saying “run it back.” But now, he’s added some stipulations to that decision.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Von Miller’s drunken 3-word message to Sean McVay in 2018

The Los Angeles Rams swung for the fences when they acquired star defender and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller from the Denver Broncos at the midway point in the season. The move worked, as the Rams secured a victory in Super Bowl 56, thanks in part to the efforts of Miller. According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated and Broncos Wire of USA Today, the Miller-Rams partnership may have been a few years in the making.
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy