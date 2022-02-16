K.J. Wright on WWL: 'I tried to come [to Saints] last year, y'all didn't want me'

The Saints did a fine job filling out their linebacker corps in the 2021 season, but in an alternate reality -- it could've been longtime Seahawks standout K.J. Wright lining up alongside Demario Davis.

That is, it would've been if the 32-year-old had gotten his way, revealing on SportsTalk with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic that he had definite interest, it just wasn't reciprocated.

"I tried to come last year," Wright said in response to the suggestion of such a pairing, "y’all didn’t want me."

It was a comment that reflected disappointment more than anything else for the two-time All-Pro, because he heard "not a thing" when it came to the possibility.

Wright went on to sign a 1-year, $3 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, rolling up 65 tackles in his first season out of a Seahawks uniform. That season ended up in the playoffs with a 10-7 record following a clutch win in Week 18, while the Saints just missed at 9-8 in a similar scenario. The Saints had their own plans at linebacker, bringing back Kwon Alexander on a 1-year deal as he worked back from a torn Achilles and drafting Pete Werner in the 2nd round out of Ohio State. And that linebacker group was a clear strength along a standout defensive group. Alexander missed a handful of games due to injury early in the season, finished the year with 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble/recovery and an interception over 12 games and eight starts. Werner saw action in 15 games, starting eight, and logged 62 tackles.

Both Wright and Alexander are again heading to free agency. And Wright was confident about one thing.

"I would’ve paired well with Davis," He said. "Me and Davis would’ve ran it."

MORE FROM KJ WRIGHT

MEMORIES OF FACING SEAN PAYTON

“Off-balance. That’s the word that I would use for Sean Payton. He really kept you off-balance. There was no tell. You talk about tendencies within a football game and game-planning. Sean Payton never gave that away."

“And great job by the Saints keeping things in house and hiring Dennis [Allen] to make sure that the guys are comfortable. Not too much to change.”

THOUGHTS ON NEXT SAINTS QB

“If I’m management, the first thing that I’m doing is I’m seeing if I can make a blockbuster trade. I’m seeing if I can make a blockbuster trade to get in the quarterback of my desires. And if not, I believe that Jameis Winston can also get the job done at quarterback. He’s someone that you saw last year. He’s a guy that can win ballgames."