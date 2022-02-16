Mark Steubinger’s Top Five OF Sleepers

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 17:. Pipp is best remembered as the player Lou Gehrig replaced in the Yankees’ starting lineup in 1925 after New York’s regular first baseman purportedly requested a day off due to a headache. Gehrig went on to play 2,130 consecutive games, and getting “Wally Pipped” entered the sports lexicon. Before losing his job to Gehrig, Pipp was one of the top sluggers of the Dead Ball Era (pre-1920), leading all players with 12 homers in 1916 and the American League with nine the following year. He also helped the Yankees win their first World Series title in 1923.

