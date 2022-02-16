Vidant Heart & Vascular Care: Roanoke Rapids announces new clinic location to better serve community
ROANOKE RAPIDS — Vidant North Hospital announced its Heart & Vascular Care moved Monday into a newly renovated, expanded clinic location near the hospital. The upgraded facility allows Vidant Heart & Vascular Care to provide multiple advanced clinical services, including thoracic surgery, vascular surgery, cardiac electrophysiology and pediatric cardiology, to Roanoke...www.rrdailyherald.com
