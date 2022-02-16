ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Welcome to Long Ball Legacies!

By Daniel Port
pitcherlist.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Long Ball Legacies, the newest podcast in the Pitcher List Podcast Network, where host Daniel Port is joined every single week by...

www.pitcherlist.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Freddie Freeman could listen to other offers; Orioles expected to sign Shed Long

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout may have caused the offseason to freeze, but that hasn't stopped the occasional rumor from slipping through concerning what teams intend to do if and when the league and the MLB Players Association ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. Below, you can find all of Wednesday's rumors, news, and notes from the wide world of baseball.
MLB
theScore

Chipper Jones: Freeman being courted by 'prettiest girls on the block'

Baseball Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones believes the franchise could have its hands full keeping free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman in the fold. "The Braves have made some offers, didn't make him happy," Jones told the "Dukes & Bell" radio show in Atlanta on...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Whitey Ford
Person
Sandy Koufax
Person
Steve Carlton
Empire Sports Media

MLB Insider proposes blockbuster deal between Yankees and Oakland

We’ve seen countless trade proposals between the Yankees and Oakland this off-season regarding first baseman Matt Olson, so let’s take a look at one more for giggles. Olson is coming off an impressive 2021 season, hitting 39 homers, presenting a lucrative lefty bat in Yankee Stadium if acquired. He could realistically smash 40+ homers for the Yankees — imagine Olson in the middle of the batting order behind Giancarlo Santon and Aaron Judge…that’s a problem.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Long Ball Legacies#Lblegacies#Apple
MLB

The best baseball players born on Feb. 18

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 18:. The former second baseman is the only Hall of Famer born on Feb. 18. He started his career with the Yankees in 1938. Four years later, Gordon won the American League MVP, hitting .322 with 18 home runs, 103 RBIs and leading New York in Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference, with 7.7. After serving in the military in World War II, Gordon returned to the Yankees in 1946 before being traded to the Indians a year later for right-hander Allie Reynolds. Gordon’s best season in Cleveland was in 1948, when he led the Indians to their most recent World Series title.
MLB
ComicBook

MLB The Show 22 Reveals Two New Legend Players

MLB The Show 22 has revealed two new Legends players that will be available in this year's edition of the annualized baseball sim. With each new MLB The Show installment, developer Sony San Diego tends to add a number of MLB greats from yesteryear that players can then use within the game. Once again, this trend will be continuing with MLB The Show 22, notably with the addition of two stars that used to play for the Minnesota Twins.
MLB
MLB

Top 10 moments of Andre Dawson's career

When Cubs great Ryne Sandberg gave his Hall of Fame induction speech in 2005, he made sure to champion one of his teammates who at the time was still seeking election to Cooperstown: ﻿Andre Dawson﻿. "No player in baseball history worked harder, suffered more or did it better...
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: First Base Tiers 2.0

Tiers are a practical way of organizing rankings for optimal use on Draft Day. The goal is to accentuate which position is closest to a drop-off by denoting where the drop-offs are at each position. During the heat of the draft, you'll know that the position to target is the one that's current tier is closest to depletion.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Empire Sports Media

Yankees ponder who will play first base, there are some bright prospects in the system

The New York Yankees announced a long while ago that they would get a new shortstop before the 2022 season starts. We don’t know if they will hire a star-like player to fill the position, or go the stop-gap avenue, while they wait for Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe to develop to the major league level. With all that publicity, little attention has been paid to farm system players who could make an impact at first base in the coming years. Today we take a closer look at those up-and-coming prospects.
MLB
MLB

Baseball birthdays with the most WAR

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. But what if you’re curious about which individual birthdays are the "best"? We’ve covered this from a number of perspectives, but what about the most WAR?
BASEBALL
The Ringer

Aaron Judge on What It Takes to Lead the Yankees

CC and Ryan discuss CC’s performance in the Waste Management Open (1:20) and recap the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Bengals (16:00). Then, they’re joined by New York Yankees All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge to talk about how he’s grown into a leadership role in the Bronx, his long-term outlook with the Yankees, and what he’s doing to prepare for the 2022 season during the MLB lockout (32:00).
MLB
MLive.com

These PECOTA standings are unofficial, incomplete and incredibly ugly for Tigers

PECOTA released its individual projections earlier this week, and most of them weren’t terribly encouraging for the Detroit Tigers. Brace yourself: The projected standings based on those individual projections are even worse. Baseball Prospectus released their new PECOTA projected standings on Friday with a bunch of caveats: MLB is...
MLB
MLB

McKay reassumes player development duties

SEATTLE -- Mariners director of player development Emanuel Sifuentes, who was promoted to that post in November, has left the organization for an opportunity outside baseball, the team announced on Thursday. Andy McKay, who’d held that role for six years, will reassume those duties. McKay was promoted to senior director...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy