Welcome to Long Ball Legacies!

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 18:. The former second baseman is the only Hall of Famer born on Feb. 18. He started his career with the Yankees in 1938. Four years later, Gordon won the American League MVP, hitting .322 with 18 home runs, 103 RBIs and leading New York in Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference, with 7.7. After serving in the military in World War II, Gordon returned to the Yankees in 1946 before being traded to the Indians a year later for right-hander Allie Reynolds. Gordon’s best season in Cleveland was in 1948, when he led the Indians to their most recent World Series title.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO