ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chubb Classic: PGA Tour Champions players react to atmosphere on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open

By Greg Hardwig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPLuT_0eGcd1vW00

Beer cans landing on greens. Rowdy fans. Golfers taking their shirts off.

Sounds like quite a party.

But at a golf tournament? And a PGA Tour event no less?

That was the scene throughout the weekend on the par-3 16th at the WM Phoenix Open.

On Saturday, Sam Ryder made an ace on the 16th, and the beer flew out of the stands with cans landing on the green. Sunday, Carlos Ortiz did it, and the same happened.

Then Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen took it up (or down) a notch. Dahmen had challenged his Twitter followers that if he got enough retweets, Higgs, who was playing with him, would take off his shirt on the 16th.

When Higgs drained his par putt, he gave the crowd what it expected — pulling up his shirt. Dahmen topped it by completely taking off his shirt and twirling it in the air as the beer flew once again.

Don’t expect that in the Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO at Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort.

“Let’s just hope that no one takes their shirt off this week on the Champions Tour,” Jim Furyk quipped. “Wouldn’t be as pretty.”

Gallery

“I guess that’s just Phoenix, right?” Furyk said. “Phoenix has always kind of had that history of being wild, being crazy. They usually get to a certain point where they push the panic button and try to draw it back, and then it creeps back up there back and forth, and I guess we haven’t seen players involved in the craziness.”

Players on Wednesday in the pro-am were fairly OK and understandable about the rowdiness and the beer showers, to a point.

“You know, that’s what that environment is set up for,” David Duval said. “That’s what is in some ways expected.

“I’m just — at least I’m not aware of anybody getting hit with the beer cans and things like that, so I’m happy that didn’t happen. That could be potentially a little bit dangerous. It certainly, when they’re landing on the putting surface, can affect the putting surface. Granted you’re allowed to repair it, but you can’t always see the bumps

and dents that these things make.”

Tom Lehman is very familiar with Phoenix, as a longtime Scottsdale resident.

“We’ve all seen the growth and the way the whole thing has transformed itself over the years,” he said. “It started with a TGI Fridays tent in back of the 16th tee on the hill there with all of the college kids hanging out there, to trying to get rid of all of the college kids that were too crazy and putting grandstands and then suites around there only to find out that the young professionals are worse than the college kids.

“The transformation, the evolution of that hole I think its remarkable. It’s such a huge benefactor to local charities. That hole alone creates about $10 million in revenue and a lot of that goes to local charities.”

For Chris DiMarco, who won the event in 2002 and nearly made an ace on the hole on the way to the victory, that part was his main issue.

“The thing about it is that as a player you’re kind of damned if you do, damned as you don’t,” he said. “Here’s the funny thing. this is what I don’t think a lot of the fans understand that if I was in those stands, I probably would’ve been doing the exact same thing. That’s kind of the way I am.

“I just feel like golf to me isn’t all that. i think that to a point. when the shirts started coming off, and now they started throwing beer cans, guys are chipping in and guys are throwing beer cans, it’s getting a little excessive.”

The eloquent Paul Goydos brought up a good point.

“I think coming to the Champions Tour and asking a bunch of old men what they think of that is probably not the best way to look at that,” he said. “They’re trying to get to a different crowd. I would imagine the ratings were fine. The guy wants to rip his shirt off, that’s really (PGA Tour Commissioner) Jay Monahan’s purview, not my purview.”

DiMarco described the crowd as 70% there to drink, 20% to be outside and maybe 10% there to watch golf, but also gave them props on their research on players.

“They know your high school team,” he said. “They know your dogs’ names. They do their research. It’s pretty cool how they do it.”

But he also said that while the celebrations got and do get a lot of the coverage on that hole, what happens the rest of the time isn’t always the case.

“It’s great, but as a player, they just don’t seem like they’re cheering for you,” he said. “They’d rather see a bad shot . I think they’d rather boo than not boo.”

Mark Calcavecchia’s daughter was there.

“She said it’s getting crazier each year,” he said.

Like much about the rise of the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods has a role. Back in 1997, Woods made a hole-in-one that literally shook the ground, as well as the windows on the clubhouse a few hundred yards away.

“I remember Tiger making the hole-in-one and kind of the tee box getting rained with beer cans and kind of covered up,” Furyk said.

Twenty-five years later, it’s bigger than ever.

“I think it’s awesome,” Lehman said. “I love it. It’s like guys making a hat trick (in hockey) and all of the hats go on the ice. I think you can’t say it’s a great tradition in one sport but not in the other. It’s unique in golf and I love it.”

“It simply is what it is, and if you don’t like it, don’t play,” Duval said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Golf.com

Tiger Woods delivers surprising response to Phil Mickelson’s media rights gripes

If a quarter-century of Tiger Woods press conferences have taught us anything, it’s not to get our hopes up. It’s not that the 15-time major champion’s relationship with reporters is contentious. Like any longstanding coworkers, each party has respect for the other’s duty to his role. (Wednesday’s presser at the Genesis Invitational reminded us Woods even keeps nicknames for some reporters.)
GOLF
The Independent

‘I’m so sick of it’: What Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and PGA Tour players have said about Saudi-backed golf league

Speculation continues to to swirl surrounding the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League with PGA Tour players considering their futures.There are some high-profile names flirting with the idea of defecting from golf’s biggest organisation, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau.But many more have categorically ruled out their involvement, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa.The oil state’s alternative circuit, is looking to lure players with lucrative financial offers.But the threat of lifetime bans from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour has made many reconsider. Here are the thoughts of some of the biggest names on the PGA...
GOLF
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Names The 1 Reason He’d Leave PGA Tour For New Golf League

On Thursday, author Alan Shipnuck posted an excerpt of his upcoming book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar.”. The excerpt shows a conversation he had with Phil Mickelson about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. The league has been rumored for several years, but has recently started gaining traction.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
KATU.com

Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas

Kara and Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas chatted about the Big Game and about what you can wear to the game watching party! Click here for more information about Ashley.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods responds when asked bluntly if he trusts PGA Tour

Tiger Woods faced the media last night for the first time since December and the overwhelming message was: his career is not over. Woods, 46, spoke for 30 minutes and largely didn't reveal too much we didn't already know. It's a work in progess. It's tough. But he will return....
GOLF
Golf Digest

Justin Thomas calls Phil Mickelson's Saudi comments an 'egotistical statement'

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Justin Thomas hadn’t heard Phil Mickelson’s comments. To be fair, not everyone lives online. Plus, Thomas had business to attend to—an early morning tee time at Riviera Country Club for the first round of the Genesis Invitational. He handled that business well, shooting an easy-breezy four-under 67 to put him in great position to contend for a growingly prestigious title.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
The Spun

PGA Tour Golfer Admits He’s Considering Saudi League

Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting the new Saudi-backed Super Golf League has already signed 20 players. “A very prominent Tour agent tells me the Saudi plan has always been to announce once they have signed 20 players…and they just got to 20,” golf insider Alan Shipnuck reported. “A formal kick-off is now expected the week of the Players, the PGA Tour’s flagship event.”
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Open#Pga Tour Champions#Twitter#Servpro#Tibur N Golf Club#Ritz#The Champions Tour
Golf.com

Asked about rival Saudi golf league, Max Homa had a spectacular answer

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The rumors are swirling ’round Riviera Country Club, riding the south wind across the driving range and up the hill across the clubhouse patio, the inevitable end point for every conversation. Who’s going? How many millions? Wait, are you sure?. Cases for and...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy reveals honest truth about crazy Saudi Golf League money

Rory McIlroy has reiterated his decision to not join a breakaway Saudi Golf League insisting the hundreds of millions coming the way of some of top PGA Tour players "isn't going to change their life." McIlroy, who has consistently told the media he is against a Saudi-backed Golf Super League,...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pat Perez "DOESN'T CARE" what Phil Mickelson says on Saudi and PGA Tour

Pat Perez "doesn't care" what Phil Mickelson has to say about the Saudi golf league and the PGA Tour and said players won't follow him out the door to the Middle East. Speaking bluntly at the Genesis Invitational, Perez declared that Lefty's concerns don't match his own views on the current situation concerning the Saudi golf league.
GOLF
The Spun

Phil Mickelson’s Bizarre Comment About New Golf League: Fans React

Earlier Thursday morning, author Alan Shipnuck posted an excerpt of his upcoming book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar.”. The excerpt shows a conversation he had with Phil Mickelson about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. During the conversation, Mickelson explained why he’d leave...
GOLF
defector.com

I Promise You There’s No Way I Can Properly Prepare You For This Phil Mickelson Quote

Phil Mickelson is one of the many PGA Tour players linked to a still murkily defined breakaway golf league financed by the Saudi royal family. The Saudis, who love to use big-time sports as a way to get the Western public to associate them with people they like from the TV and not horrifying repression, reportedly have commitments from 20 players and will announce the new league this week, which will begin the same week of the PGA Players Championship. That report comes courtesy of golf writer Alan Shipnuck, who also published an excerpt from his forthcoming book about Mickelson on Thursday, in which the golfer gets into why he is siding with the Saudis.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy