- Sites commemorating Black history: 86 (8 with state significance, 6 with national significance) - John W. Boone House (Columbia) - Mutual Musicians' Foundation Building (Kansas City) - Chuck Berry House (St. Louis) The Mutual Musicians’ Foundation Building, built in 1904, is a significant cultural asset for Kansas City and the jazz genre of music. In 1917, a group of African American musicians joined together to create the Musicians’ Protective Union, Local No. 627, which would allow them the opportunity to turn their musical passion into full-time careers and secure improved working conditions and contracts. The union was successful and formed the Mutual Musicians Foundation to oversee the building. You may also like: Top things on America's travel bucket list

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO