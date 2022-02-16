ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wendy Williams says she’s ‘going back stronger’ in video to new personal IG

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Wendy Williams is letting the world know how she’s doing in a video posted to a new personal Instagram account Wednesday morning.

“She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend,” her publicist told Page Six in a statement.

“Wendy says to all her fans, ‘How you doing?’

Please send positive messages, energy, and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily,” the rep added, pointing to the @therealwendywilliamsonline for more updates.

Williams is seen in the 5-minute-plus video effortlessly walking on a beach while wearing a black hoodie, a contrast from when she was seen in a wheelchair just three months ago.

“It’s just after 8 o’clock in the morning and I’m doing OK, you know?” she tells her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who we’re told recorded the video.

Online fans have questioned the timing of the video, noting that Williams mentions she goes to Florida because she has “real family … mother, father, sister, brother,” though her mother died in December 2020. The publicist clarified that Williams’ mother is buried in Florida and reiterated that the clip was filmed Wednesday morning.

The 21-year-old appears to interview his own mom in the clip, asking her, “How often do you come out here [to Florida]?,” to which the daytime diva responded, “Often.”

“It’s very peaceful being here,” the New Jersey native added.

Williams also said in the video she planned to hit the gym after her oceanside walk and then make a few calls to family, friends and business partners.

Hunter then geared the conversation toward the speculation surrounding the host’s health, asking her, “What do you have to say to those people who think you’re up to whatever it is?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wk8er_0eGcYpdc00
Wendy Williams appeared in good spirits in a video her rep told Page Six was taken in Miami on Wednesday.

“Excuse me, I am going back stronger. At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people,” Williams said in response, although Google notes her current age is 57.

“I would say things usually start about 40 and they go up from there, you know, so you’ve got to eat the right food.”

Williams’ rep confirmed to Page Six that the host just misspoke in regards to the age discrepancy.

Williams has been on a hiatus from her daytime talk show since July 2021, and her lawyer previously told us she’s employed “holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.”

The former shock jockette noted in the video that “at 56 sometimes people start to hunch over,” adding that she wants to be “all I can be” to “get back to New York and get on down with “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Despite Williams’ months-long break, her show has not been canceled, though Sherri Shephard has been named a “permanent guest host.”

Williams’ case against Wells Fargo is ongoing. A judge has yet to grant or deny Williams’ restraining order request against the bank.

Comments / 4

Related
OK! Magazine

Leah Remini Blindsided By Sherri Shepherd Taking Over As Permanent Guest Hosting Duties At 'The Wendy Williams Show' : Report

Leah Remini is reportedly not thrilled that producers at The Wendy Williams Show went with Sherri Shepherd instead of her for permanent guest host. According to Radar, the King Of Queens star, 51, had assumed that the slot was hers after she and best friend Michelle Visage took over hosting duties for the show multiple times in the wake of Wendy Williams' absence.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & Is All Smiles In Rare Photos Amidst Talk Show Hiatus & Legal Issues

Wendy Williams looked to be in good spirits in the new photos, which were released after Wells Fargo claimed the TV personality needs a guardianship. Wendy Williams had a big smile on her face in rare new photos of the 57-year-old talk show host. The pics, which were shared by The Shade Room on Feb. 14, and can be seen HERE, show the New Jersey native “spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities,” a source told the outlet. Wendy rocked a black crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and fishnet leggings as she beamed with happiness in the photos. We’re so happy that Wendy looks happy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
Radar Online.com

Dr. Dre's Alleged Baby Mama Kili Anderson Makes Rare Public Appearance, Silent On Mogul's $100 Million Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre’s alleged mistress Kili Anderson showed her face out in Los Angeles only days after it emerged that she may have a secret love child with the mogul. Kili — who owns a tanning salon and runs a beauty business — was seen at a party with a girlfriend this week. She posed for a photo with a girlfriend as they enjoyed a birthday party with sick views of the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Kevin Love
Essence

'Still Grieving, Still Hurt': Meagan Good On How She’s Healing From Divorce

Good, though admittedly having a tough time, is grateful that as that relationship has ended, the one she has with God is stronger than ever. Meagan Good is speaking up about how she’s coping since the actress and DeVon Franklin announced they were getting divorced in December 2021. She admitted that while she’s had a certain way of thinking about most relationships she’s been in in the past, this split, after more than nine years of marriage, understandably hasn’t been the easiest thing to process.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams Obtains Power Of Attorney After Claiming Wells Fargo Froze Her Out Of Her Bank Accounts

The ailing daytime talk show host filed a lawsuit after claiming she has been frozen out of her bank accounts containing "several million dollars" for the past two weeks. The original petition stated that "Wells Fargo’s actions and the actions of its agents have impeded and unlawfully prevented [Williams] access to her property," and requested the bank immediately "reopen any frozen accounts or assets."
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Staff Pissed At Culture-Deaf Execs For Letting Michael Rapaport Kick Off Black History Month During Talk Show Host's Absence

The staff of The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly pissed at "out of touch" executives for allegedly letting the culture of the program fall by the wayside during Wendy Williams' absence. The most infuriating example? Allowing Michael Rapaport to kick off Black History Month. Article continues below advertisement. "They’re not...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Holistic Health
Distractify

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Entertainment Times

Wendy Williams Reportedly Goes To Court As Her Bank Accounts Frozen Due To Wells Fargo's 'Dementia Fears'

Wendy Williams Reportedly sued American multinational financial services company Wells Fargo to request the San Francisco-based bank to return her access to her bank accounts. The talk show personality has apparently gone to court to demand that Wells Fargo, the bank she uses, unfreeze her accounts, which have supposedly been frozen for weeks despite the fact that they contain millions of dollars. The reason? The bank fears Wendy Williams has dementia, among other things.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams' Troubles Grow Beyond Her Talk Show As A Fight Mounts Over Her Finances

Wendy Williams has, indeed, had a very difficult time as of late. Not only has the talk show host been away from The Wendy Williams Show for the entirety of Season 13 because of a number of health issues (with a string of guest hosts filling in), but her absence has also led to reports that she could soon be replaced on her own show. There have also been a number of shocking rumors about the actual state of Williams’ health over the past several months, and now her troubles have grown beyond her beloved show, with her bank saying she’s now an “incapacitated person” and needs guardianship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Bobby Brown on His 'Emotional' Visit to Whitney Houston's Grave in 'Every Little Step' Series

Bobby Brown is hiding nothing from the cameras, including a rare visit to the gravesite of Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, the R&B singer and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, opened up about filming that “emotional” experience for the upcoming A&E series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy