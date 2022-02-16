ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys reach $2.4M settlement with four cheerleaders over claims team executive secretly filmed them: report

By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys reportedly reached a $2.4 million confidential settlement with four former cheerleaders after they accused a former team executive of secretly recording them in a locker room in 2015. One of the four members of the famous cheer squad involved in the settlement alleged she saw Richard...

