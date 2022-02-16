ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mayor Dickens creates ‘Green Cabinet’ of environmental advocates

By J.D. Capelouto
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Flanked by over a dozen of the city’s leading environmental advocates, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Wednesday announced the formation of new advisory council to help guide the city on issues related to greenspace and the environment. The mayor’s Greenspace Advisory Council, which Dickens dubbed his “Green Cabinet,”...

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

