ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa House passes GOP drafted 4% flat tax plan

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPUws_0eGcRKXO00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House has passed a tax cut proposal that would move the state to a 4% flat income tax over four years and repeal all state taxes on retirement income beginning next year. The plan approved Wednesday is similar to one backed by Gov. Kim Reynolds except it does not include her proposed corporate income tax cut. Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to amend the bill to increase benefits to Iowans with lower to middle class incomes or provide additional money for child care. The bill passed 61 to 37. It drains $1.6 billion from state revenues by the sixth year. Democrats predict future program cuts or tax hikes but Republicans say the state will have adequate revenue to fund the priorities of Iowans.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Senate Leader Say Tax Credits Part Of Corporate Tax Discussion

(Des Moines, IA) — Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says tax credits are a part of the discussion as Senate Republicans press to cut the corporate income tax rate. A new report shows the State of Iowa issued nearly 44 million dollars worth of tax refunds last year to corporations claiming a tax credit for research activities. Whitver says if the state is going to give out all these tax credits and exemptions then they can’t get the rate low enough. He says they want to balance that, so the state is more competitive.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Concerned About Statewide Sales Tax Proposal

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she has concerns about the Senate GOP’s idea to convert more than 800 local option sales taxes into one statewide tax to help fill the empty Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Fund. Reynolds says the move imposes a one percent sales tax in three counties and four dozen cities that aren’t collecting it today. She says the state has to be careful about raising taxes right now with inflation at a 40-year high. Reynolds says fellow Republicans in the House and Senate are about two-thirds of the way toward reaching a final agreement on a tax plan.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Representative Axne discusses American Competes Act Bill

(Washington D.C.) The U.S. House recently passed the America Competes Act. District #3 Representative Cindy Axne joined a bipartisan majority of the U.S. House to advance this landmark economic legislation. Representative Axne says this Bill would lower prices, solve supply chain issues, boost American Manufacturing, and create new opportunities for...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Signs School Funding Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the first bill into law from this session of the Iowa Legislature. Reynolds signed the bill which provides Iowa school districts a two-and-a-half percent increase in funding for each student in the next budget year. The plan Republicans backed gives schools an estimated 159 million dollars in new money. Democrats say that isn’t enough money, and sought to raise school funding by 300 million dollars this year.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Committee Approves Legislation Standardizing Election Rules

(Des Moines, IA) — A committee in the Iowa House has approved legislation standardizing rules for election recounts. A co-author of the bill, Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann, says it also bans outside money for influencing public elections and ensures that the voter ID loop is closed. Kaufmann says all 99 Iowa counties would conduct recounts the same way. His legislation would require Iowans casting an early ballot to put their voter ID number or driver’s license number on the outside of the absentee ballot envelope.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Announces Plans For Distributing Retention Bonuses

(Des Moines, IA) — The governor’s office has released information on retention bonuses of one-thousand dollars that the governor announced in January for some workers. The Department of Education will issue payments to qualifying teachers, local law enforcement agencies can request payment through Iowa Grants Online. Certified peace officers employed by the State of Iowa will receive payment through their regular state paycheck. Qualifying Department of Corrections personnel will receive payment through their regular state paycheck, and child care workers will be able to apply through the Department of Human Services web page starting later this month.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Classify Past Iowa PBS Broadcasts as Public Records

(Des Moines, IA) A House committee has approved a bill to classify most of Iowa P-B-S archived content as a public record, giving anyone access to it. Republican Megan Jones from Sioux Rapids, thrill’s manager, says the ultimate goal is to provide Iowans access to their memories — including broadcasts of high school sports and classical music concerts. Opponents argue that the bill would strip Iowa P-B-S of its copyright protection and disrupt union contracts. Jean Berger of the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union says if contests become part of the public domain, they can be used in a way they have no control over by people they don’t wish to be associated with. The bill contains language limiting the public use of Iowa P-B-S material for educational, historical, or cultural purposes and says it cannot be used to profit or for political purposes.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Mask Mandate Bill Passes

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that would ban mask mandates and any future vaccine mandates in schools — including colleges, as well as in businesses, non-profits, and government agencies — has passed a House committee. Republican Representative Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs says the bill prevents discrimination and protects personal medical information. The bill would forbid employers from firing a worker because of their vaccination status. All the Democrats on the panel voted no. Representative Bruce Hunter, a Democrat from Des Moines, says it’s a dangerous bill. The bill is now eligible for debate in the full House.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Supreme Court Declines To Hear COVID Bar Lawsuit

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has declined to take up a lawsuit filed by bar and tavern owners who were forced to close by a COVID public health disaster proclamation in August of 2020. The governor’s proclamation required bars in six counties to close due to rising cases of COVID — and six establishments in Polk and Dallas County sued. The governor later rescinded her order and the district court dismissed the lawsuit. The bar owners asked the Supreme Court to still rule on the case. The Court declined — saying the issues are important — but many of the conditions during late summer of 2020 are unlikely to be replicated — and a decision would not prevent future clashes over different pandemic-related orders made under changed conditions.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Company Over Mailers

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s attorney general has reached a settlement with a Florida company that was accused of sending mailers that appeared to be from government agencies. Attorney General Tom Miller says Centurion Filing Services and its owner Dean Marshlack used the name “I-A Certificate Service” to send out mailers that looked like invoices requesting 67 dollars for an “Iowa Certificate of Existence.” The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office provides them for only five dollars. Centurion has agreed to provide nearly 79-thousand dollars in refunds to more than 12-hundred Iowa business owners and charity operators. It also promises not to send mailer solicitations to Iowans, or form any Iowa location.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Cuts#Democrats#Gop#Ap#The Iowa House#Iowans#Republicans
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Axne Calls Out US Department Of Treasury For Delay

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne is calling out the U-S Department of Treasury for its delay in approving 35-million dollars in rental assistance funds for Polk County. The Iowa Democrat says the delay has forced the county to stop accepting new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The reallocation of those funds was requested earlier this year. Axne points out that residents haven’t been able to apply for help for more than a week due to the delay. She wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen seeking swift approval for the application process. The Polk County request was submitted more than three weeks ago.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Housing Committee presents to the Atlantic City Council

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council was given a presentation by the Housing Committee at Wednesday’s meeting. During the April 7, 2021 Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution which approved the application and matching funds for the Rural Housing Assessment Grant. This program provided funds for the housing assessment data collection and the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Rural Housing Assessment Readiness Workshop. A Committee was also established and that committee met on several occasions, most of them instructed by Iowa State’s professional staff.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mask Mandate Ban Advances

(Des Moines, IA) – All future mask and vaccine mandates at K-through-12 schools, colleges, government agencies, businesses, and non-profits would be outlawed under a bill moving through the Iowa House. The measure passed Wednesday by a House committee would also bar employers from firing workers based on their vaccination status. Republicans say the bill prevents discrimination and protects personal medical information. All Democrats on the committee, including Bruce Hunter of Des Moines, voted no. He says the country has been torn apart not just by a virus, but by conspiracy theorists who claim that wearing a mask at the grocery store will somehow “lead to the rebirth of the Third Reich.” The bill can now go to the full House for debate.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Candidate Filing Information

(Atlantic) The Cass County Auditor’s Office says the first day for Democratic and Republican candidates for county offices to file nomination papers in the office of the county auditor is Monday, March 7. The last day to file is March 25. Nomination papers may be circulated prior to first...
CASS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Pushes For Passage Of EAGLES Act For School Safety

(Washington, DC) — US Senator Chuck Grassley is pushing for passage of his bill called the EAGLES Act. The Iowa Republican says the measure would expand the role of the US Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center to identify and manage threats from teenagers before they result in more tragic shootings. Seventeen people were killed at a Parkland, Florida high school four years ago today (Tuesday). Under his bill, Grassley says trained professionals would work to identify and manage threats at the high school level before they happen. He says the bill has wide bipartisan support in the US Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

Iowa League of Women Voters Wants Election Law Changes Repealed

(Des Moines, IA) — The League of Women Voters of Iowa, along with other groups, have collected five-thousand signatures on petitions asking the Republican-led legislature to repeal recent election law changes. The coalition wants to restore a longer period of early voting and get rid of restrictions that limit who may help older Iowans cast an absentee ballot. The group cites data from low turn-out elections held in 2021 that indicate hundreds of Iowans who tried to vote early couldn’t get an absentee ballot in time, and they warn thousands more will face those obstacles this year and in 2024. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has said the election law changes made a year ago give Iowans even greater confidence as they cast their ballots. During debate last year, Republican Senator Jim Carlin said the changes were made because many in the G-O-P believe the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Survey: farm prices, equipment sales soar across 10 states

(Omaha AP) A new monthly survey of bankers released Thursday says the strength of the economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states continues to drive farmland prices and farm equipment sales higher. The overall economic index for the region grew to 61.5 in February from January’s 61.1. Any score above 50 suggests growth. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, says the region is benefitting from a combination of solid grain prices, low-interest rates, and strong agricultural exports. The survey covers Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Harlan City Council accepts Mayor’s Resignation

(Harlan) Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe is resigning effective March 31. Kolbe plans to seek a seat on the Shelby County Board of Supervisors. While Iowa law allows one to serve simultaneously as Mayor and County Supervisor, he feels it’s appropriate to announce his intention to vacate this position before he begins collecting signatures for candidacy for another office.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy