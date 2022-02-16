Iowa House passes GOP drafted 4% flat tax plan

(Des Moines, IA) A House committee has approved a bill to classify most of Iowa P-B-S archived content as a public record, giving anyone access to it. Republican Megan Jones from Sioux Rapids, thrill’s manager, says the ultimate goal is to provide Iowans access to their memories — including broadcasts of high school sports and classical music concerts. Opponents argue that the bill would strip Iowa P-B-S of its copyright protection and disrupt union contracts. Jean Berger of the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union says if contests become part of the public domain, they can be used in a way they have no control over by people they don’t wish to be associated with. The bill contains language limiting the public use of Iowa P-B-S material for educational, historical, or cultural purposes and says it cannot be used to profit or for political purposes.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO