NBA

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with Mavs GM Nico Harrison; Porzingis Trade, Dragic Buyout & More

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
 3 days ago
After making arguably the most surprising deal of the NBA trade deadline by sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards, the Dallas Mavericks are off to a great start with their new roster additions. Spencer Dinwiddie dished out five assists, and Davis Bertans tallied 12 points on 50 percent shooting as the Mavs took down the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat on Tuesday night, 107-99.

On this very special edition of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Mavs GM Nico Harrison for an exclusive interview. Harrison dishes on why the Mavs ultimately decided to move on form Porzingis at the trade deadline, as well as how the team believes Dinwiddie and Bertans can help the team - not only on the court, but as potentially more trade-able contracts going forward as well.

With the trade deadline now gone, the focus for a lot of teams has been shifted to the NBA buyout market. The Mavs have long been connected to Luka Doncic's 'big brother' Goran Dragic, and Harrison discusses the possibility of Dallas signing him or potentially others before the March 1 buyout deadline. Harrison also jumps into how his work with Nike translates to working in an NBA front office, his pre-existing relationship with Dirk Nowitzki, how his friend and Mavs head coach Jason Kidd has grown over the years, and much, much more.

You can listen to the entire interview right here:

If you enjoy listening to Mavs Step Back, be sure to:

#Mavs#Dragic Buyout More#The Washington Wizards#The Dallas Mavericks#The Mavs Step Back#Bertans#Nike#Gm
