Tensions mount in Ottawa as police warn truckers to leave

Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
The discovery this week of two bodies hanging from a bridge in Ecuador marks an escalation in an increasingly bloody and aggressive drug war that has plunged the country into crisis. The bodies were found on Feb. 14 hanging from a pedestrian bridge over a major road in a neighborhood...
A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
Belgian financier Alfred Loewenstein was the third-richest person on Earth when he supposedly fell out of his private plane on July 4, 1928, in a bizarre “accident” that left aviation experts baffled. The disappearance of Alfred Loewenstein is one of the more baffling mysteries in modern American history....
MARIINKA, Ukraine – Valentina Gordeyeva was waiting for a bus when a rocket came crashing down beside her, spraying fire-hot shrapnel that struck her in the left hand and lower abdomen. She was initially waiting to go to a medical center for a checkup — instead, she ended up at a trauma hospital.
Simon Nellist has been identified as the victim of the recent fatal shark attack off the coast of Australia. Nellist was a 35-year-old British swim instructor who was reportedly training for an upcoming swimming event when he was viciously attacked by a 13-foot great white shark. Article continues below advertisement.
Police addressed the public Saturday regarding the ongoing trucker Freedom Convoy protests raging in Ottawa, Canada. The press conference comes on the heels of mass arrests and aggravated clashes between law enforcement and the protesters, who have now grown in numbers to include not only Canadian truck drivers but also members of the public and even Americans who have traveled to join the cause.
A masked mob of ax-wielding vandals attacked a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia, smashing vehicles and firing flare guns at workers after cutting fuel lines on Thursday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it is investigating the “organized violent attack” on workers, the police, and equipment used to...
Police in riot gear cleared the main protest hub in downtown Ottawa Saturday, using batons and pepper spray and making dozens of arrests, as they worked to flush out a hard core of demonstrators occupying the Canadian capital. On side streets around the parliament, a police message boomed by loudspeaker urged die-hard demonstrators, "You must leave, (or) you will be arrested."
Police have made further arrests over the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in a South Yorkshire pub on Boxing Day. Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on 26 December. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple...
