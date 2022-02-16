ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tensions mount in Ottawa as police warn truckers to leave

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A showdown appeared to be shaping up in Ottawa’s...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truckers#Police#Blockade#Stronghold#Parliament#Ap
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Canadian Freedom Convoy: Ottawa police say protesters' actions prompted horse-mounted cops to trample truckers

Police addressed the public Saturday regarding the ongoing trucker Freedom Convoy protests raging in Ottawa, Canada. The press conference comes on the heels of mass arrests and aggravated clashes between law enforcement and the protesters, who have now grown in numbers to include not only Canadian truck drivers but also members of the public and even Americans who have traveled to join the cause.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Violent attack sabotages Canadian natural gas pipeline

A masked mob of ax-wielding vandals attacked a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia, smashing vehicles and firing flare guns at workers after cutting fuel lines on Thursday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it is investigating the “organized violent attack” on workers, the police, and equipment used to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Show of force in Ottawa as police clear main protest hub

Police in riot gear cleared the main protest hub in downtown Ottawa Saturday, using batons and pepper spray and making dozens of arrests, as they worked to flush out a hard core of demonstrators occupying the Canadian capital. On side streets around the parliament, a police message boomed by loudspeaker urged die-hard demonstrators, "You must leave, (or) you will be arrested."
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Macaulay Byrne death: Three further arrests

Police have made further arrests over the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in a South Yorkshire pub on Boxing Day. Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on 26 December. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy