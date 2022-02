Women are absolutely amazing, let me start the article off I just reminding everybody of what we are capable of. I love this particular story because it’s about a mother, who turned a complicated situation, into a business and hopefully one day into a multi-million dollar business. Mercy Jordan owner of June Kids is changing the perspective of once you have children, there’s no need to try to go out and pursue anything else. Mercy’s not only putting food on the table for her family her motivation for her business is her children.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO