I am a Killeen, Texas native from the north side of the city. I’m also very proud of the neighborhood I grew up in, and as I got older the neighborhood began to evolve (much like myself). The northside received new buildings, new restaurants, and new challenges. One of the worst challenges in my opinion is going grocery shopping, I know this might not sound like a big deal for a lot of people in Killeen, but that’s because everybody besides the northside is near grocery stores.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO