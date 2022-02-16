ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Zoe Elena Trohanis

World Bank Blogs
 5 days ago

Senior Urban Development Specialist, Social, Urban, Rural, and Resilience (SURR) Global Practice. Zoe Elena Trohanis is originally from Chapel Hill, NC. She is based in Lima, Peru as a Senior Urban Specialist with more than 10 years of experience at the Bank in...

blogs.worldbank.org

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
Houston Chronicle

Meet Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi, the other half of the Hotez dream team

As a child growing up in Honduras and later as a graduate student studying microbiology, Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi often found herself with a textbook in her lap and “Star Trek” in the background. “The old ‘Star Trek,’” clarifies Bottazzi, 56, associate dean at the National School of...
HOUSTON, TX
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Two Allianz managers fired in wake of investment fund collapse

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Two Allianz (ALVG.DE) fund managers who managed a multi-billion dollar group of investment funds that collapsed have been dismissed, according to regulatory filings. Fund manager Greg Tournant "was discharged for violation of firm policies designed to ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards relating to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Poverty#Eap#Urban Development#The World Bank#Ma
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy