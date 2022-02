On a party-line vote, the Georgia state Senate on Thursday approved a Republican-led effort to create a city of Lost Mountain in western Cobb County. The vote passed 33-19 over the objections of Democrats and county officials, who say Lost Mountain and two other Republican-led cityhood movements are being rushed to the ballot without fully considering the consequences for the county budget, or for the residents who live within the proposed city boundaries.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO