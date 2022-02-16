Catching up: Connections, kudos, corrections

Everyone knows that tequila is a party drink. However, many consider the agave spirit as a versatile ingredient that can hold on its own against whiskey and cognac. It was only after World War II that margaritas and beers became popular in American bars. By the 1970s, the Mexican government established the Appellation of Origin Tequila (AOT) that standardizes tequila production and importation. It is not surprising that the United States surpassed Mexico in terms of tequila consumption in 2019. With a new brand cropping up, there won’t be any shortage of this Mexican drink anytime soon.

