ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Inclusive disaster risk management: What have we learned?

By Mirtha Escobar Zoe Elena Trohanis
World Bank Blogs
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot everyone is affected equally by the intensifying disaster and climate risks across the globe. Research from many different contexts and countries shows that poor and marginalized groups tend to suffer disproportionally from these hazards. Considering this reality, and with support from the World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster...

blogs.worldbank.org

Comments / 0

Related
contagionlive.com

BA.2 Variant: What We Are Learning

A preprint study shows the variant is resistant to some monoclonal antibodies and vaccines. The BA.2 COVID-19 variant, otherwise known as the “stealth” version of Omicron (BA.1), is now reported to be 30% to 50% more contagious than its cousin. Just a few weeks ago, the variant had...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#The World Bank
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
natureworldnews.com

Pangolins Rescued From Illegal Trafficking Suffer From Signs of PTSD

After being rescued from the horrors of the illicit wildlife trade, pangolins, the world's most trafficked species, suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). "The conditions they come from are sometimes terribly contaminated," Humane Society International Africa's Nicci Wright told Newsweek. "They're malnourished, dehydrated, and sometimes so feeble that they can't even roll themselves up."
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy