10 Early-Blooming Flowers That Already Have Us Counting Down to Spring

They say going through a renovation can test a relationship's resilience, but when Chelsey and Kyle Heslop set out to revamp a Birmingham home for their family, they actually found kumbaya quickly. "You don't often have a couple who agree right off the bat on a favorite color," says Janie Jones, who was hired along with her partner, Elizabeth Miles, to redo the interiors. "And if you do have a consensus, it's not usually purple." The Heslops had their reasons—for Chelsey the shade has been a beloved hue since childhood; for Kyle it is a tribute to his alma mater, Kansas State University. But luckily, while the two may have played favorites, they weren't averse to the rest of the rainbow. "We wanted people to come into our home and feel warm and welcomed, which is very much what I feel when I'm surrounded by color," says Chelsey.
