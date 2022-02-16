ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Early-Blooming Flowers That Already Have Us Counting Down to Spring

By Katelyn Chef
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnough with the cold. We're counting down the days until spring. For some, that means just starting to plan your springtime perennial and annual beds with...

KARE

Grow with KARE: Spring Flower Show blooms at the Arboretum

CHASKA, Minn. — Get respite from the cold and snow and soak up the spectrum of colors found in blooming bulbs, annuals, and tropical plants at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Flower Show. This year's show provides inspiration for spring and summer outdoor living spaces, featuring 17 vignettes designed around...
CHASKA, MN
ABC10

Plants bloom early with warm temperatures

CALIFORNIA, USA — Last week's stretch of record high temperatures has led to the early blooming of some plants and trees. Greg Gayton, a Certified Nursing Professional with Green Acres Nursery and Supply, offered a few tips on what happens when warmer weather confuses plant life. HOW WARM WEATHER...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily South

6 Azalea Gardens to Visit and See the South's Signature Bloom This Spring

While the South adores many flowers in the spring, there's no flower quite like the azalea. With hundreds of species available for planting, you'll find azaleas blooming in gardens and yards across the region. Native azaleas also bloom in woodland areas, so you'll likely find them while hiking in many parts of the South during the spring and summer. We've rounded up a handful of azalea gardens for you to visit to see these flaming beauties at their peak. From Washington, D.C., all the way to Florida, there's an impressive azalea garden in practically every Southern state. After one step in any garden, these azalea blooms will have you saying "Hold on, I need to snap a picture for Mama."
GARDENING
Person
Ben Gordon
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily South

Farmer's Almanac Predicting Cooler-Than-Normal "Backwards Spring"

Mother Nature always finds a way to keep us on our toes, and this coming spring promises to be no exception. According to the Farmers' Almanac's newest weather forecast, we're in store for "backward temperatures," or what some people call a "backward" or "reverse" spring this year. "According to our...
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily South

Bird of Prey Spotted in U.S. For the First Time, Drawing Crowds to Texas

A small bird of prey native to Mexico and Central America is making headlines after its apparent decision to spend the winter in Texas. The now-famous bat falcon was spotted for the first time at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo around Thanksgiving. According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), this is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
#Flowers#Flowering
The Daily South

These Companion Plants Will Help Your Okra Thrive

Whether you are whipping up a batch of classic New Orleans-style gumbo, want to pop some okra in your air fryer, add it to a tuna roll (trust us on this), or add it to your shrimp po'boy, it's easy to use okra in the kitchen. Okra is also a...
GARDENING
Seattle Times

Spring is in the air at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

A welcome rite of spring is the annual Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, back again after a pandemic-driven year off. It runs through Feb. 13 at the Washington State Convention Center. Attendees 12 and older are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of having received a negative coronavirus test conducted within 72 hours of entry. Information: gardenshow.com.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Blue Spring Park sets manatee count records

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Blue Spring State Park in Orange City shattered earlier record manatee counts during the last two weeks of January, when winter storms dropped the water temperature in the St. Johns River to around 55 degrees.
ORANGE CITY, FL
WTAP

February flowers: Vienna man’s backyard in bloom

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - April showers may bring May flowers, but one Vienna man’s backyard is already in bloom. When Curtis Modesitt moved into his Vienna home, he says there were 20 to 30 bright yellow bulbs in his backyard. 21 years later, Modesitt has a backyard full of...
VIENNA, WV
The Daily South

How Long Does an Open Bottle of Wine Last?

A glass of wine with dinner is a wonderful thing, but if you only indulge in a glass or two, you're bound to have a good part of the bottle leftover. While leftovers can be wonderful, wine does have an extremely limited shelf life. According to Mary Catherine Edmondson, Wine Director at Lutie's and Commodore Perry Estate in Austin, Texas, there's a good reason.
AUSTIN, TX
The Daily South

Family Treasures and Bold Colors Fill This 1940s Cottage With Personality

They say going through a renovation can test a relationship's resilience, but when Chelsey and Kyle Heslop set out to revamp a Birmingham home for their family, they actually found kumbaya quickly. "You don't often have a couple who agree right off the bat on a favorite color," says Janie Jones, who was hired along with her partner, Elizabeth Miles, to redo the interiors. "And if you do have a consensus, it's not usually purple." The Heslops had their reasons—for Chelsey the shade has been a beloved hue since childhood; for Kyle it is a tribute to his alma mater, Kansas State University. But luckily, while the two may have played favorites, they weren't averse to the rest of the rainbow. "We wanted people to come into our home and feel warm and welcomed, which is very much what I feel when I'm surrounded by color," says Chelsey.
INTERIOR DESIGN

