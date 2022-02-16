ProPublica Local Reporting Project Wins John Jay College/Harry Frank Guggenheim Award for Excellence in Criminal Justice Journalism

Sherri Warren remembers her older brother, Keith Warren, as a quiet but confident introvert — the yin to her yang. "He was on the left, I was on the right. Normally, what's on my mind comes out of my mouth," she told PEOPLE. "He, on the other hand, was quiet. You would have to really rile him up to get him mad."

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO