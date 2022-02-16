ProPublica Local Reporting Project Wins John Jay College/Harry Frank Guggenheim Award for Excellence in Criminal Justice Journalism
A Nashville Public Radio and ProPublica exposé of the juvenile justice system in Rutherford County, Tennessee, won the John Jay College/Harry Frank Guggenheim Award for Excellence in Criminal Justice Reporting. The multimedia report by Nashville Public Radio reporter Meribah Knight and ProPublica reporter Ken Armstrong was recognized in the “single story”...www.propublica.org
