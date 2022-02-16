NVU Basketball Teams Showcased Do North Spirit Last Night!
northernvermont.edu
4 days ago
Men’s and Women’s Badgers and Hornets basketball teams treated fans to a fantastic show of Do North determination last night in NAC playoff opener games, as two teams rallied to comeback wins, one added nine points to a three-point lead in the final 1:19, and the fourth fought hard in...
GRAND FORKS – Kansas City slammed and jammed its way to a big lead over North Dakota on Thursday night at The Betty. The Roos put together a six-minute stretch of highlight-reel, fast-break basketball, punctuated by slam dunks that perhaps slammed the door on UND’s shot at making the Summit League postseason tournament.
9-Kiski Area (15-7) at 8-Hampton (12-10) Winner plays: Winner of 1-Laurel Highlands (21-0)/16-Woodland Hills (8-14) on Thursday in quarterfinals. Layup lines: Kiski Area already tripled its win total from a year ago under first-year coach Corey Smith, who played for the Cavaliers in the early 2000s. The Cavaliers, who opened the season 9-1, finished third in Section 3 at 6-6. Balanced scoring helped Kiski Area lock up a playoff berth in a season-finale win over Latrobe, as Isaiah Gonzalez, James Pearson, Joe Lukas and Brayden Dunmire were in double figures. Lebryn Smith and Jason Flemm also have been key contributors. Kiski Area lost to Trinity in the preliminary round last season when it was 5-15. … Hampton is in the WPIAL playoffs for the 18th consecutive season. It tied for third in Section 4 at 7-5 and was bolstered by a four-game winning streak late in the season. The Talbots rely on the scoring of Liam Mignogna and Matt DeMatteo. Hampton lost to McKeesport in the preliminary round last season.
While most of last season’s WPIAL basketball champions continued to enjoy great success this winter, that wasn’t the case for the Mohawk girls basketball program. They had nearly an entire new starting lineup this season along with a new coach. Former Vincentian Academy coach Ronald Moncrief took over for Mike O’Lare, who moved over to coach the Warriors boys.
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
Welcome to Day 2 of Round 1 in the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs. One of the highlights of the 2021 WPIAL hoops postseason was the incredible run to a championship by Ellwood City. The Wolverines were the No. 11 seed in the Class 3A playoffs, but won five district playoff...
Prior to the MDI-Ellsworth Boy's Basketball Game on Wednesday, February 9th, the MDI High School Athletic Department held their Senior Recognition Night for Seniors and their Parents of the Band and Boy's Basketball Team as well as a member of the Swim and Dive Team that was unable to be there last night.
Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
Baker’s boys and girls basketball teams will renew their rivalry with the La Grande Tigers Saturday evening, Feb. 19, in the Baker gym. The girls game is set for 5 p.m., and the boys for about 6:30 p.m. This is the third meeting between the teams in the past...
BOSTON — It was another sterling performance from Shakira Cadet.
The Durfee track and field star continues to pile up the accolades this winter, finishing in the top five in three categories during Saturday's MIAA Division I Indoor Track and Field championship at the Reggie Lewis Center.
...
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
This week, Action News sat down with the Bulldogs former player Steve Hosey, who is now assistant coach, to talk about the transition to his new position and what's kept him in Fresno after all these years.
Missouri had its heart ripped out again. Tie game, under 30 seconds with a chance to win, and Boogie Coleman missed a wide-open 3-pointer to take the lead.
Mississippi State's Shakeel Moore grabbed the rebound and went the length of the court to drop a layup with a foul.
...
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 20. Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs. Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points. Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths) *-North Allegheny, 15-2-1...
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is living his best life during the NBA All-Star weekend as he is seen in a viral video drinking tequilla and throwing cash in a limo. Morant, the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, is set to play his first All-Star game. Morant...
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
Comments / 0