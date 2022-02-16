Nail Polish of the Week: Smith & Cult Extra Ordinary

Right this way for tips on how to achieve the very 2010s style at home, plus tons of inspiration. Galaxy print was practically everywhere in the early- to mid-2010s. You could find the design on sweaters, leggings, phone cases, and, of course, nails. While Galaxy nail art may have fallen out of mainstream favor, it could come roaring back. That's because, according to Pinterest Predicts, searches for "galaxy nail art" have increased by 115 percent. And on other social platforms, the search for galaxy-inspired nail art hasn't died down, either. Instagram hashtags #galaxynailart and #galaxynails have over 265,000 posts combined. On TikTok, the #galaxynails hashtag has 4.2 million views.
