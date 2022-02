Slash is one of rock 'n' roll's most mysterious personas, but, every now and then he opens up and shares some of his secrets. The guitar hero is gearing up to release his fourth album — 4 — with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators later this week, and they're heading out on tour tonight in support of it (see the dates here). So, he spent a bit of time on Reddit yesterday answering some fan questions in an AMA session.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO