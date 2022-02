The stock market today offers no shortage of exciting opportunities. Among them, entertainment stocks have been a sector that has been in focus due to obvious reasons. During the pandemic, many people would explore various forms of entertainment that can easily be reached from the comfort of their homes. So, did the pandemic leave a mark on the entertainment industry? Just look at the growth of companies that offer streaming services such as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Despite predicting a slowdown in subscriber additions for the coming quarter, it’s worth pointing out that the company gained almost 55 million subscribers over the past 2 years. The company now boasts nearly 222 million worldwide subscribers.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO