Liverpool had to bide their time and ride periods of Inter Milan pressure and possession on Wednesday night in the Uefa Champions League last-16 first leg, but emerged with a 2-0 victory courtesy of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.Jurgen Klopp’s side have been praised for their attacking intent and indefatigable high press in the past which lead to explosive showings from the Reds, but this away leg of a European tie was far more to do with organisation, concentration and patience, before their superior quality in the final third told.That’s the hallmark of a team who are prepared to do...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO