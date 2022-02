Household credit card debt had its largest quarterly increase in at least 22 years, according to new data released by the New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday. Despite the $52 billion increase in credit card debt — the largest since the Fed started tracking the data — the $860 billion balance is still $67 billion lower than at the beginning of the pandemic, and the share of credit card holders in delinquency has fallen. The last quarter of the year is also when people typically splurge on holiday spending, so some of the increase is expected.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 9 DAYS AGO