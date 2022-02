Commodities and the steel sector appear poised for a potential rally in 2022. According to Fortune, steel prices soared in 2021 as it remained one of the most in-demand products among manufacturers in the third quarter. Industrial activity and the rush to rebuild supply chains post-pandemic pushed prices higher, so much that "Steel inflation has been 150% since before COVID…And that's extraordinary. It's unprecedented as far as I can remember," said Steelcase CEO Jim Keane in September." I believe there continues to be opportunities to capitalize on steel companies that come at a discount, which is why U.S. Steel (X), Vale (VALE), and Nucor Corporation (NUE) are considered strong buys.

