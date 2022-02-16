Following Its $232 Billion Plummet, Meta Stock Is Deeply Discounted

Under Armour (NYSE: UA), a sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports, and casual apparel, is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Friday, February 11. We expect Under Armour stock to trade higher post-fiscal Q4 2021 results with revenues and earnings likely beating consensus. After struggling through most of 2020, the company has signaled that its turnaround is in motion during the nine months of fiscal 2021. The company is seeing higher consumer demand and has implemented several changes including a substantial restructuring plan that is helping significantly toward margin improvements. Looking ahead, UA’s management expects revenue to surge 25% year-over-year (y-o-y) for the full-year 2021, compared to its previous estimate of a low-twenties percentage increase. The company also lifted its forecast for adjusted operating income and earnings per share to $475 million and $0.74, respectively, up from prior ranges of $340 million to $350 million and $0.50 to $0.52.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO