ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Following Its $232 Billion Plummet, Meta Stock Is Deeply Discounted

By Joel Baglole
InvestorPlace
 3 days ago

Down 35% in the past month following a disastrous earnings report and disappointing forward guidance, shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) look extremely cheap at current valuations. FB stock closed on Feb. 16 at $216.54. Following its monstrous post-earnings selloff, the company formerly known as Facebook is down nearly 45%...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
deseret.com

McDonald’s adds a Taco Bell favorite to the menu

Everyone knows McDonald's french fries. But what about McDonald’s nachos?. You heard it right. The fast-food chain is testing out Tex-Mex food, just not in the U.S. A whole menu is being built around the nachos in Spain. “The amazing Tex-Mex flavor comes to our restaurants with the incredible...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Big Tech#Gm#Meta Platforms#Mcdonald#Mcd#Sbux#Nflx#Morgan Stanley
Motley Fool

Why DigitalOcean Stock Plummeted 28.6% in January

Growth-dependent tech stocks generally got hit hard in last month's stock market rout. Shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) sank 28.6% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cloud infrastructure company's stock suffered big pullbacks in a month that also saw the S&P 500 index slump by 5.3% and the Nasdaq Composite index fall 9%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Meta Platforms Stock Jumped Higher on Wednesday

One analyst thinks the stock's recent sell-off is a great buying opportunity. The analyst's 12-month price target translates to over 100% potential upside. Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) are finally getting some love. Following a year-to-date beating that was worsened by the company's disappointing fourth-quarter guidance, the stock rose as much as 3.3% on Wednesday. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was up 2.6%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Did Meta Stock Just Hit Bottom?

It has not been a fun ride for Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report lately, with shares getting decimated after reporting earnings. Meta reported after the close on Feb. 2. From that day’s high to the recent low, shares were down 34%. However, it began a discussion among investors...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Netflix
Forbes

Will Under Armour Stock See Higher Levels Following Its Q4?

Under Armour (NYSE: UA), a sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports, and casual apparel, is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Friday, February 11. We expect Under Armour stock to trade higher post-fiscal Q4 2021 results with revenues and earnings likely beating consensus. After struggling through most of 2020, the company has signaled that its turnaround is in motion during the nine months of fiscal 2021. The company is seeing higher consumer demand and has implemented several changes including a substantial restructuring plan that is helping significantly toward margin improvements. Looking ahead, UA’s management expects revenue to surge 25% year-over-year (y-o-y) for the full-year 2021, compared to its previous estimate of a low-twenties percentage increase. The company also lifted its forecast for adjusted operating income and earnings per share to $475 million and $0.74, respectively, up from prior ranges of $340 million to $350 million and $0.50 to $0.52.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Palantir Stock Plummeted 24.7% Last Month and Continues to Fall

Palantir stock got hit hard amid market volatility and evaporating enthusiasm for growth stocks. Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock sank 24.7% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While there wasn't any negative company-specific news pushing the data specialist's share price down, negative momentum for the broader market and a shifting approach to growth-dependent stocks were enough to trigger big sell-offs.
STOCKS
CharlotteObserver.com

Furnish Your Portfolio With This Discounted Stock

Editor's note: Since Price wrote this piece on Real Money, Bassett reported its latest financial results. Shares are now up about 25% from where they were when Price identified the stock as a buy. Often, Paul Price recommends that investors take a slightly more sophisticated position than the average trader....
STOCKS
Time

Frontier to Buy Discounter Spirit Airlines for $2.9 Billion

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. agreed to buy Spirit Airlines Inc. for $2.9 billion in cash and stock, uniting two ultra-low-cost carriers targeting the recovering U.S. leisure-travel market. Spirit investors will receive 1.9126 Frontier shares and $2.13 in cash for each Spirit share, according to a statement Monday. The deal implies...
ECONOMY
The Next Web

Meta has BILLION$ of reasons not to leave the EU

Europeans were either excited or shocked as Meta threatened to pull out of the region over upcoming data laws. For the uninitiated, lawmakers are considering a new rule that requires tech companies to keep the data of European users within the boundaries of the continent. At the time, the tech...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy