Bitcoin mining stocks have been caught up in the extreme market volatility but are getting a new boost of momentum with a new rally in crypto. It's been a challenging start to the year for crypto with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) facing a sharp correction from its all-time of $69k in November. We sense that cryptocurrencies as an asset class got caught up in the broader market volatility particularly among more speculative segments of tech forcing a reset of valuations. Still, we highlight that Bitcoin has quietly rallied by more than 33% from its low in January to a current level of $44k helping to lift the sector with a new boost of momentum. The setup here is interesting for crypto mining stocks that have faced even deeper selloffs but are well-positioned to benefit from upside in Bitcoin pricing going forward. We discuss the action in the group and highlight our top pick.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO