Financial Reports

Weatherford International Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.63 beats by $0.03, revenue of $965M in-line

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Revenue of $965M (+14.6% Y/Y) in-line. Operating income in the fourth...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
Seekingalpha.com

Alteryx trades high on reporting record Q4 ARR, strong outlook

Alteryx (AYX +9.4%) trades high after its Q4 earnings and revenue (+8% Y/Y) beat estimates led by the largest increase in net new ARR; the company ended the quarter with $638M (+30% Y/Y). Q4 reported 7,936 customers, a 12% Y/Y increase with 247 net new customers added in Q4. It...
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Energizer Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $846.3M beats by $34.21M

Energizer press release (NYSE:ENR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $846.3M (-0.3% Y/Y) beats by $34.21M. Outlook FY22:The company is maintaining previously communicated full year outlook ranges for Net sales of roughly flat(consensus of $3.02B), Adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.30 (consensus $3.24)and Adjusted EBITDA of $560 million to $590 million. The current operating environment remains very volatile and we will remain focused on offsetting headwinds through additional pricing and cost reduction opportunities as we continue throughout fiscal 2022.
Seekingalpha.com

Marathon Oil Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+566.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+87.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
Seekingalpha.com

Edgewell Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.01, revenue of $463.3M misses by $4.11M

Edgewell press release (NYSE:EPC): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.01. Revenue of $463.3M (+2.7% Y/Y) misses by $4.11M. Organic net sales increased 2.5% Y/Y. For FY2022, the company expects net sales to increase mid-single digits (previously low-single digit increase); Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.74 to $3.02 (previously $2.98 to $3.26) vs. consensus of $3.16.
