Law

Sovereign Citizens And QAnon Team Up To Birth New Stupid Legal Tactic

By Joe Patrice
 3 days ago

Let me say, in a very “Law & Order” voice, that in the American legal system, there are a lot of pro se litigants forced into pursuing their own legal claims due to the surging cost of attorney representation, creating a new and rapidly growing frontier in the access to justice...

Vaccine Mandate Dissent Spits Hot Fire For 53 Pages

Reaching the conclusion that the law should freeze the status quo every time an employee mounts a specious assertion that their religion prevents them from complying with employer mandates stretches existing law like taffy. No one suggests the employees couldn’t fully litigate their discrimination claims — the majority just demands that United, a private corporation, keep them working and contributing to an ongoing public health emergency while the claims run through the process. To reach this point, the Fifth Circuit had to take the stance that damages after the fact could never compensate a worker for unpaid leave.
Nonprofit Forced To Delete Thousands Of Court Documents Obtained With A Fee Waiver Because PACER Is Greedy And Stupid

Unfortunately, the Free Law Project still has to play by PACER’s exceedingly stupid rules, even when it’s doing nothing more than automatically archiving documents accessed by PACER users with the RECAP extension enabled. The US Courts system continues to believe it needs to generate a profit, even when it does nothing more with millions in PACER fees than purchase new perks for the people who work for the court system or have the ability to actually visit federal courthouses.
The Independent

New Gsco investigative powers breach constitutional rights

New investigative powers by the proposed new garda Ombudsman are “are excessive and disproportionate” and breach constitutional rights, an Oireachtas committee has been told.Representatives of various levels of gardai criticised new legislation to reform policing oversight, claiming that the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) replacement will have additional powers that are “imprecise and indistinct”.Representatives of Forsa, the Association of Garda Superintendents, Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Garda Representative Association (GRA) set out their concerns about the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill.The Oireachtas Committee on Justice was told of how some gardai have been suspended for long periods of...
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Fox News

Hannity predicts outcome of Canada's 'Freedom Convoy'

Sean Hannity predicted the truckers in Canada's "Freedom Convoy" will "win in the end" during Friday's opening monologue. "The cowardly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with government officials in Ontario … they're now threatening these peaceful protesters," Hannity said. "You know, the guys that were the heroes of the pandemic … with a massive $100,000 fines, one-year prison time — they want to seize their trucks and their licenses and pretty much destroy their lives."
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
Fox News

Canadian civil liberties groups respond to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

Several Canadian civil liberties groups are speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he invoked the Emergencies Act to cut off funding for "Freedom Convoy" truckers who are protesting trade routes. While some groups have approved of the measure, which cuts off funding from the protesters, calling it "responsible"...
Daily Mail

Obama administration terrorism expert and CNN analyst furiously backtracks after calling for Freedom Convoy trucker's tires to be slashed and their vehicles to be seized: Accused of promoting 'vigilantism'

A former official with the Obama administration has hastily walked back her comments made on Thursday when she called for Canadian truckers participating in the protests against the Liberal government's coronavirus policies to have their tires slashed. Juliette Kayyem, 52, was the assistant secretary of homeland security for intergovernmental affairs...
The Independent

Bill to block interference in presidential vote count will ‘absolutely’ pass, Manchin says

Sen Joe Manchin is confident that legislation to protect the Electoral College certification process from interference by the losing party will pass after he joined with Republicans to doom an effort to change the Senate’s rules in order to pass a voting rights bill.Joined by Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mr Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday to tout the legislation as a bipartisan compromise that would serve the purpose of making it harder to overturn the results of an election that actually had a chance of passage in the evenly-divided Senate.“It will solve...
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
POLITICO

Biden, Trudeau talk convoys as U.S. braces for Canadian-style protests

OTTAWA, Ont. — Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau compared notes Friday on trucker convoy protests and agreed to coordinate on shutting down the destabilizing demonstrations. The Canadian prime minister said he and the U.S. president spoke about the American and global influences behind a movement that has blocked key border crossings and occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks. Trudeau said he also spoke with Biden about the forced closure of three ports of entry, including the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.
