Sovereign Citizens And QAnon Team Up To Birth New Stupid Legal Tactic

New investigative powers by the proposed new garda Ombudsman are “are excessive and disproportionate” and breach constitutional rights, an Oireachtas committee has been told.Representatives of various levels of gardai criticised new legislation to reform policing oversight, claiming that the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) replacement will have additional powers that are “imprecise and indistinct”.Representatives of Forsa, the Association of Garda Superintendents, Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Garda Representative Association (GRA) set out their concerns about the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill.The Oireachtas Committee on Justice was told of how some gardai have been suspended for long periods of...
