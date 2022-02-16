LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm; cattle futures mixed

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, buoyed by expectations that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine could increase export demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. * High prices have chilled global interest in U.S. wheat but potential for shipping disruptions in the Black Sea region if Russia invades Ukraine could increase the desirability of U.S. offerings. Both Russia and Ukraine are major wheat exporters. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 128,600 tonnes. Market forecasts had ranged from 75,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * Egypt's GASC, the world's largest buyer of wheat, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania in its latest tender. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased around 700,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 17-1/2 cents at $7.98 a bushel. * The contract found technical support from early weakness at its 30-day moving average and then surged through resistance at its 10-day, 20-day, and 100-day moving averages during the session. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was up 13-3/4 cents at $8.21-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 2-3/4 cents at $9.54-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
