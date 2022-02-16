ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm; cattle futures mixed

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures firmed on Wednesday, with concerns about processing margins seen limiting supplies in the coming months. "High feed costs and low prices there have production margins as poor as they’ve been in at least eight years,"...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures hit six-month high on strong cash markets

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rose 2.1% on Thursday, with the front-month contract hitting its highest in six months on strength in the cash market, traders said. April lean hog futures gained 2.175 cents to 107.575 cents per pound, hitting a new contract high and...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Deadly bird flu found in two more states

State and federal officials said they would kill infected poultry flocks in Kentucky and Virginia to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a deadly poultry disease. The Agriculture Department reported the new cases on Monday and asked trading partners to minimize the impact on poultry exports if they decide to restrict entry of U.S. chicken meat because of the disease.
VIRGINIA STATE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs climb as tight supplies persist

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures climbed on Tuesday, supported by persistent tight supplies of market-ready hogs, analysts said. "We know numbers are getting tighter. We haven't generated the expansion we needed to over the last 6-9 months," said Matthew Wiegand, Risk Management Consultant at FuturesOne. "The numbers are going to stay tighter than usual, going into summer and the big demand season."
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle supported by strong slaughter, despite dip

CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended lower despite finding new contract highs on Thursday, pressured by lower movement across the agricultural commodities late in the trading session, though tight cattle supplies underpin the market, traders said. "Demand in general still is in good shape....
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease, but LatAm supply woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on Tuesday, although concerns over arid South American weather conditions limited losses, while wheat lost ground and corn ticked lower. "Feed grain prices still have other important issues to worry about and support prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy,...
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on crop concerns in Brazil, Argentina

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped 2.3% on Wednesday, snapping a two-session losing streak on concerns about further reductions to the harvests in Brazil and Argentina as recent rains in those countries may have arrived too late to benefit crops, traders said. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also rallied, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures contract hitting its highest in eight months. * Gains in crude oil futures supported the entire soy complex. * CBOT March soybean futures settled up 36-1/2 cents at $15.87-1/2 a bushel. The contract rose above its 10-day moving average during the session. * CBOT March soyoil rose 1.34 cents to 66.97 cents per lb. Technical resistance was noted at the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT March soymeal gained $10.60 to $449.40 a ton. * Louis Dreyfus Company said on Wednesday a fire had broken out at its Claypool, Indiana, soybean processing and biodiesel plant on Tuesday and the affected systems had been suspended. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures mixed, K.C. HRW firm on Russia-Ukraine tensions

CHICAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Friday with K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts rallying on concerns that escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt shipments from those key global suppliers. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures , which track the biggest export class of U.S. wheat, hit their highest since Dec. 27. * But Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts eased on profit-taking after following K.C. hard red winter wheat higher early in the session. * MGEX spring wheat ended slightly higher after trading both sides of unchanged. * Traders said that the potential for a war between Russia and Ukraine caused an unwinding of short positions as investors backed out of bearish bets ahead of a holiday weekend. U.S. futures markets will be closed on Monday. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 1 cent at $7.97 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery gained 9-1/2 cents to $8.32-1/2 and MGEX March spring wheat was up 1/4 cents at $9.57-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online

Wheat futures close to unchanged as traders monitor Russia-Ukraine tension

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures steadied on Wednesday, as traders weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine. * Conflict between the two countries could slow shipment of wheat from that key export region. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract edged up 3/4 cent to settle at $7.80-1/2 a bushel. CBOT wheat recovered from early weakness after finding support at Tuesday's low. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was 1/2 cent higher at $8.06 and MGEX March spring wheat gained 1-1/4 cents to $9.54-1/4. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show export sales of wheat were in a range from 75,000 to 650,000 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 10. A week earlier, wheat export sales totaled 133,183 tonnes. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 82,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada in an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rise on hopes of increased export interest

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, buoyed by expectations that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine could increase export demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. * High prices have chilled global interest in U.S. wheat but potential for shipping disruptions in the Black Sea region if Russia invades Ukraine could increase the desirability of U.S. offerings. Both Russia and Ukraine are major wheat exporters. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 128,600 tonnes. Market forecasts had ranged from 75,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * Egypt's GASC, the world's largest buyer of wheat, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania in its latest tender. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased around 700,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 17-1/2 cents at $7.98 a bushel. * The contract found technical support from early weakness at its 30-day moving average and then surged through resistance at its 10-day, 20-day, and 100-day moving averages during the session. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was up 13-3/4 cents at $8.21-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 2-3/4 cents at $9.54-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn futures extend winning streak; wheat ends mixed

CHICAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures rose for the third day in a row on Friday on concerns about harvests in Brazil and Argentina limiting production. Wheat futures were mixed, with concerns about potential Russian aggression against Ukraine disrupting the shipment of wheat...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on S.American supply worries; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures bounced back on Tuesday with prices rising for two in three sessions on worries about dry weather conditions reducing yields in South America. Wheat lost ground and corn ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Tyson Foods lifts mask mandate for some workers, but not at meat plants

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc lifted a mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees at some U.S. facilities on Tuesday, but those at meatpacking plants must continue wearing masks for now. The meat processor joins major employers like Amazon.com and Walmart in relaxing mask requirements. Tyson said its...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. soybeans, corn rise as traders watch weather; wheat flat

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Wednesday, rising 2.3% to halt a two-day fall with the market underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. "It is the size of the crop in...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease on rainfall forecast in South America

MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago grains eased in early trade on Thursday, hit by increased chances of rain next week in southern Brazil and northern Argentina after hot, dry conditions this week, while lower crude oil prices also dampened sentiment. Traders were also waiting for the USDA's weekly export...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 10-12 cents, corn up 1-2 cents, wheat steady-up 1 cent

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Wheat flat to firmer as the market assessed Russia's announcement of a withdrawal of some troops from near Ukraine. The news had sparked selling on Tuesday as investors took it as a sign of reduced risk to vital Black Sea grain shipments. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded up 1 cent at $7.80-3/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last up 1/4 cent at $8.06-1/4 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was last down 1-3/4 cents at $9.51-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn firms on uncertainty about South American crop prospects and technical buying a day after the March contract fell 2.7%. * CBOT March corn stayed inside of Tuesday's trading range in early moves. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 2 cents at $6.40 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans up on bargain-buying after a two-session slide and on concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, all for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that begins Sept. 1, 2022. * The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Tuesday said its members crushed 182.2 million bushels of soybeans last month, down from a record-high 186.4 million bushel in December. The crush was below the average trade estimate of 186.7 million bushels, despite the inclusion of data from a new NOPA member. * CBOT March soybeans last traded up 11-3/4 cents at $15.51-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
Agriculture Online

U.S. 2021 industrial hemp crop worth $824 million, USDA says

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers produced $824 million worth of industrial hemp in 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a new survey-based report on Thursday, maintaining its status as a niche crop despite growing interest in some hemp products. Some farmers looked at growing more...
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close higher on export hopes

CHICAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, their third straight day of gains, supported by expectations that crop shortfalls in Brazil and Argentina will spark increased overseas demand for U.S. supplies. * Soyoil futures also were stronger on hopes of increased export demand, with the most-active contract hitting its highest level since June 11. * Private exporters reported the sale of 198,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Indian traders have contracted to import a record 100,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil because of limited supplies from drought-hit South America, dealers told Reuters. * CBOT March soybeans rose 9-1/2 cents to settle at $16.01-1/2 a bushel. * The most-active soybean futures contract closed above $16 a bushel for the first time since May 12, 2021. * CBOT March soyoil ended up 0.76 cent at 67.57 cents per lb and CBOT March soymeal ended $1.30 lower at $447.90 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean rise on concerns over LatAm supplies; wheat falls

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday as prices were supported by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in key South American suppliers Brazil and Argentina. Wheat slid for a second session as Russia-Ukraine tensions eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The-most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of...
Agriculture Online

India's grain output likely to rise 1.7% this year

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce a record 316.06 million tonnes of grain in the current crop year to June, up from 310.74 million tonnes harvested in the previous year, the government said in its latest estimate released by the farm ministry on Wednesday. Wheat...
