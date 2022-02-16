LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm; cattle futures mixed

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Wheat flat to firmer as the market assessed Russia's announcement of a withdrawal of some troops from near Ukraine. The news had sparked selling on Tuesday as investors took it as a sign of reduced risk to vital Black Sea grain shipments. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded up 1 cent at $7.80-3/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last up 1/4 cent at $8.06-1/4 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was last down 1-3/4 cents at $9.51-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn firms on uncertainty about South American crop prospects and technical buying a day after the March contract fell 2.7%. * CBOT March corn stayed inside of Tuesday's trading range in early moves. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 2 cents at $6.40 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans up on bargain-buying after a two-session slide and on concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, all for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that begins Sept. 1, 2022. * The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Tuesday said its members crushed 182.2 million bushels of soybeans last month, down from a record-high 186.4 million bushel in December. The crush was below the average trade estimate of 186.7 million bushels, despite the inclusion of data from a new NOPA member. * CBOT March soybeans last traded up 11-3/4 cents at $15.51-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO