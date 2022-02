The Taos News has broken down the data from the 2021-'22 Town of Taos budget in order to get a better picture of exactly how the Town plans to spend the funds at its disposal. Looking at those numbers confirms what many critics of Town spending have claimed in the past: The airport is the Town's top financial priority, whereas affordable housing is set to receive the least amount of money from the budget of any major funding category.

