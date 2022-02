"I'm going to be one of the biggest stars in the world," Amelia Moore told me during our chat, and it's easy to believe her. The up-and-coming artist has quickly amassed a loyal following with her relatable lyrics and haunting production. She just released her song "vinegar," and she's about to head out on tour with FLETCHER, so she's definitely an artist to watch right now.

