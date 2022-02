Coachella attendees will not be required to present Covid vaccination certificates, negative tests or wear face masks at the festival this year. Organisers said lifting these restrictions was in compliance with California state health guidelines, adding that they could be reinstated in view of changing public health conditions. This could mean “changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements”, according to a statement posted on the official Coachella website. Organisers did add that face coverings were recommended to protect against desert dust.The music festival, which draws legions of fans to the Southern Californian desert every year, has experienced multiple...

