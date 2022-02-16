ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

What Do You Do When You See This In Bismarck?

By Bromo
SuperTalk 1270
SuperTalk 1270
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I mean that in a positive way, we see this usually almost every day, of course, it depends on your daily schedule. Most of us are on auto-pilot mode when we are out and about, on our way to work, or what have you. We pull up to a stoplight, our...

supertalk1270.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuperTalk 1270

Kids Shovel Neighbor’s Driveway, Then Demand Payment

When I first read about this happening to a midwest woman I thought to myself, "Well here is a "no-win" situation" Here is the deal, a woman shared this story on the internet recently. She lives out in the midwest where we all know that snow is part of our lives. One particular stretch she received 14 inches of it. She works from home and pretty much doesn't have much involvement with kids, except when they knock on her front door.
KIDS
SuperTalk 1270

Before You Know It 5 Great Things Happening Soon In Bismarck

I'm trying really hard not to jump the gun here ( whatever the heck that means) Today is the seventh of February, the high is supposed to be around 46 degrees. Now I have lived out here in North Dakota ( eight years now ) not to fall into a trap believing that our cold weather is behind us, BUT I can let you know that 5 GREAT things WILL be happening soon in Bismarck/Mandan. This is something you can plan on, and even practice at for the most part. I'll explain more on that in just a bit.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

MDU Looking To Save You A Little Bit Of $$$$

Hey a dollar here and a dollar and twenty cents there, every penny saved counts, right?. Starting next month ( Tomorrow is February 1st ) Montana-Dakota Utilities electric customers will be able to see a slight decrease in their monthly bills. I'll take it! Not everyone has MDU, though they do cover much of Mandan and Bismarck. Anything that saves us money should be recognized. According to bismarcktribune.com "The North Dakota Public Service Commission has approved a new “renewable rider” that will amount to a decrease of $1.20 per month on the average customer's bill"
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bismarck, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Fact: Buzi Bus Saves People’s Lives In Fargo

This is one of the coolest, smartest things I have seen in quite awhile. The dedication that these people have proved is huge. It only takes but a second to make a wrong choice that could ruin your life and many others. So many people take that chance to "just drive less than a mile away to get home" after drinking at their favorite bar. Because it's just so easy, you know, rather than call someone or have to pay for a ride. That's when mistakes are easily made, and many of those you will never be able to take back after an innocent person has lost their life. There are some wonderful people that are doing something about it, they started the Buzi Bus, and it's saving lives.
FARGO, ND
SuperTalk 1270

How Bad is the Dating Scene for Single North Dakotans?

It is not hard to believe that dating in North Dakota is kind of difficult. As if dating, in general, is not hard enough, WalletHub just broke the news that North Dakota is the third-worst state for singles. Things like "lowest gender balance of singles" and "fewest restaurants per capita" were factors for determining North Dakota's ranking in the survey.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
413
Followers
670
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy