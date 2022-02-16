What Do You Do When You See This In Bismarck?

This is one of the coolest, smartest things I have seen in quite awhile. The dedication that these people have proved is huge. It only takes but a second to make a wrong choice that could ruin your life and many others. So many people take that chance to "just drive less than a mile away to get home" after drinking at their favorite bar. Because it's just so easy, you know, rather than call someone or have to pay for a ride. That's when mistakes are easily made, and many of those you will never be able to take back after an innocent person has lost their life. There are some wonderful people that are doing something about it, they started the Buzi Bus, and it's saving lives.

FARGO, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO