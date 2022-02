The Seahawks unveiled Pete Carroll’s 2022 coaching staff yesterday. The biggest headline change was Clint Hurtt officially being promoted to defensive coordinator. Hurtt just held his first Zoom press conference in that new position with some of the team’s regular beat writers.

Here are six interesting, noteworthy quotes from that conversation.

1

'We are going to be aggressive'

2

No more 'going backwards' for defensive linemen

3

Associate head coach Sean Desai a 'critical' hire for Seahawks

4

Expect a 'not so zoney' defense

5

Jamal Adams is 'still a difference maker'

6

On continued transition away from cover 3: 'We are adjusting'