Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. out at least three to four weeks with elbow injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. is expected to be sidelined until at least mid-March due to a right elbow injury, the team announced Wednesday in a press release.

According to the Blazers, Smith has been diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow. He’ll be reevaluated in three or four weeks, the club added.

Smith, 24, signed a non-guaranteed contract with Portland in the 2021 offseason and won a roster spot in training camp. He has since appeared in 37 games for the team, averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 17.2 minutes per contest. The former lottery pick became a more regular part of the rotation in the new year due to Damian Lillard‘s absence.

Portland doesn’t have a ton of depth at the point guard spot with Lillard, Smith and Eric Bledsoe all sidelined, but the team has been relying on Anfernee Simons and Justise Winslow for play-making.

If the Blazers feel compelled to add another backcourt option, they could open up a spot on their roster by waiving an expendable player such as injured forward Joe Ingles.