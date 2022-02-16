ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Spellings
Looking at the seemingly endless stream of runway shows and presentations, it’s possible to lose sight of the fact that all this hubbub and fantasy and money is centered around an act as quotidian as getting dressed. Eveningwear aside, much of the clothing marching down New York’s catwalks was made in...

Gogo Graham Puts Elegance, Knits, and Joy Into Her Collection

Gogo Graham may have held the coldest show this season, choosing to have it outdoors at the club Nowadays, tucked away in Queens. (Graham’s PR sent out an email ahead of the show, writing, “Please be dressed to the nines but also bundled up with proper layers as it will be freezing temperatures tomorrow at the venue.”) But frigid temps, whatever! Everyone was thrilled to be there: Graham conjures a crowd and a community. The trans designer began making clothes for herself in 2014 and has garnered quite the following. In a 2020 interview with Vogue.com she noted: “I wanted to start designing and creating my own brand when I saw that there were no other brands out there run by a trans woman, making clothes for trans women. When I started out, all of the brands using trans models were primarily created by cis men with surely the best intentions, but who did not necessarily understand trans narratives and who would present them in a way that didn’t feel authentic or relatable to me.” Graham is also a stellar model for her clothes, which she often shows off on Instagram in a stunning set of self-portraits. In addition, almost everything on her Depop is sold out.
Mobile bartending and cocktail collective

Alexi Fisher, Owner of The Hammered Copper Mobile Bartending and the Cocktail Collective, joins the show to share a chance where you can get better at creating/making drinks!. Hammered Copper Mobile can cater corporate events, birthday parties, weddings, private parties, etc. The cocktail collective is all about getting the correct education when it comes to making cocktails. This is a culinary school experience. Not only is their goal to share how to make drinks, but you will also get taught the history that comes with it. This is new for Utah to have a company like this.
The Downtown Fashion Scene Sipped NFT-inis to Celebrate 10 Years of Eckhaus Latta

Notably not in Bushwick, design duo Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta continued the celebration of ten years of their eponymous brand, Eckhaus Latta, at The Standard East Village after their show in the Lower East Side. The crowd from the elevator through the lobby out to the Bowery sidewalk was full of downtown fashion mainstays, eager to take in the views from the penthouse, sip “NFT-inis,” and let go to the sounds of beloved DJs DOSS and Physical Therapy.
Katie Holmes Ditches Her Denim for a Sleek Uptown Look

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As is tradition at New York Fashion Week, A-listers are making cameos on the runways, and star-studded parties are taking place all over the city. So it was only a matter of time before Manhattanite Katie Holmes stepped out to join the social whirl.
Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting

Last fall, Linda Evangelista revealed that she had been "brutally disfigured" after she underwent CoolSculpting. She had been in hiding for five years, she explained, after her "fat-freezing" procedure in 2015 and 2016 had a rare side effect. She's suing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million, claiming that she's been unable to work since the procedure, which hardened and expanded areas around her bra line, jawline, and thighs instead of shrinking them.
Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Relaxed Into Their Couple’s Style

Zendaya can nail any style brief. Already this year, she’s captivated viewers with her coolly heartbreaking portrayal of Rue in the second season of Euphoria, all while dressed in Aries, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and Peels MYC. In Malcolm & Marie, she delivered Old Hollywood glamour in a dazzling custom Aliette gown, chosen by her real-life super-stylist Law Roach. (Her hot-pink dream dress in the new Valentino campaign is yet another fashion moment.)
Blake Lively Plays the Bombshell at Michael Kors

Blake Lively famously does not enlist the help of a stylist, but last night she proved that having friends in high places means a fabulous look is only a phone call away. Standing alongside Michael Kors at his fall 2022 show, Blake played the bombshell friend: all glossy, golden waves, a siren-red lip, and a tan to die for.
Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
Julia Fox Makes Her Runway Debut in the Ultimate Revenge Dress

As far as catwalk debuts go, the timing couldn’t have been better for Julia Fox. Mere hours after her public split from Kanye West, during which she declared herself a #1 hustler, the Uncut Gems star opened LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 show at New York Fashion Week. A hot-ticket presentation, Smith’s unapologetically sexy vision amassed a crowd, including And Just Like That’s Nicole Ari Parker, who wanted to see what the label beloved by Beyoncé and Rihanna was all about.
The Braided Heart Detail on Tia Mowry’s High Ponytail Is Excellence

If you haven't been following Tia Mowry-Hardrict on Instagram or TikTok, we assure you that you're missing out on some quality content. The Game star loves to share food recipes, post candid photos and videos of her family, and remind everyone that she's a baddie with fabulous outfits and an eye for fun video transitions. But it's not just her personal style that is A1—we're obsessed with all of her hair choices too, especially her braided styles. Case in point: this gorgeous braided ponytail with a heart-shaped cornrow detail she wore for Valentine's Day.
Conner Ives’s Runway Debut Features a Parade of Rhinestones, Butterfly Clips, and Y2K Club Kid Beauty Codes

On the first day of London Fashion Week, the appreciation for Conner Ives’s catwalk debut was palpable as editors and showgoers took to social media with reviews like “reminding me why I love fashion” (@oliviapetter8) and “making rhinestones desirable again” (@tianweizhang). Ives, the New York–born designer who operates out of London, has collaborated with Rihanna, dressed Adwoa Aboah and Natalia Bryant for the Met gala, and created a reputation for “smarter, more responsible clothes” by reworking vintage to give old materials new life. And for today’s beauty looks, Y2K staples were similarly revived on faces sparkling with plastic gemstones. A cast of industry favorites including Edie Campbell and Paloma Elsesser as well as rising stars like Caren Jepkemei felt the buzz. “All the models were excited for the show,” says Jepkemei, who walked the runway in a halo of butterfly clips that fluttered over a yellow halter. “It was one of the best experiences—I felt so beautiful and free.”
Looking for the Cool Girls? They Were All at LaQuan Smith’s After-Party

Last night, an arsenal of latex thigh-high boots, glittering heels, and jubilantly colored coats ascended the marble steps of Lower Manhattan’s Down Town Association Club. The venue, a Romanesque revival building, originally served as the backdrop to financiers and power brokers in New York City. But, following the LaQuan Smith show, a young, hot, fashion-forward crowd eager to celebrate the designer’s triumphant collection breathed new life into the legacy social club.
Street Style’s Quilting Bee

Many pieces coming together to form one is a metaphor that became a framework for “In America: A Lexicon of Style.” An outfit is also a collection of pieces, and street stylers all over the globe have been staying warm in patchwork knits, puffers, and denim, perhaps inspired by A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala look.
Vogue’s A to Z Guide to the Most Popular Skin-Care Ingredients

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Parsing through the beauty aisle or reviewing skin-care ingredients lists can be incredibly confusing if you aren’t sure what you’re looking for. Without consulting an expert, you might be hesitant to add a new product to your routine—fearing it won’t work for you, or even worse, irritate the skin.
18 Lovely Wedding Guest Dresses to Rent This Month

Though the couple is promising till death do them part, you don’t have to make the same commitment to your look on their big day. Consider wedding guest dresses to rent if you’re not ready to make a permanent addition to your wardrobe. You’re likely familiar with Rent...
Judy Turner Gives Us Groovy Knits That Go Beyond Instagram Buzz

There was a massive boom of knitwear over the pandemic. Call it a “knit-pocolypse.” With every Instagram scroll, we spotted another independent designer or small label churning out something nubby and woven. There was just…so much of it. Conley Averett of the label Judy Turner began creating his knitwear far earlier than his Covid-time competitors. To keep afloat, he sought to develop and push the boundaries of his design ethos while staying true to his incredibly detailed techniques.
