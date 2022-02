NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power EPC Market In India by End-user (private and government) and Application (non-renewable and renewable) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The power EPC market share growth in India by the private segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing number of industrial operations and growing demand for power supply in the residential regions of the country are expected to drive the power EPC market.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO