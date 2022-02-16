ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande Rocks High Slit Dress & Kisses Husband Dalton Gomez In Rare Photo

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
The pop princess packed on the PDA with her hubby during a moonlit night as she looked simply ravishing in a black lace mini dress.

Ariana Grande, 28, and Dalton Gomez, 25, are clearly going from strength to strength! The pop princess and her adorable husband, who secretly married in May 2021 to the delight of fans, looked every inch like a blissful newlywed couple in gorgeous snaps shared to Ariana’s Instagram (below) on Feb. 16. The photo album was captioned with a simple heart and arrow emoji.

In the first pic, Ariana has her arms wrapped around Dalton’s waist, as the pair are standing outside under a beautiful full moon. The “No Tears Left To Cry” songstress dared to impress in a black lace mini dress which featured a thigh-high slit. Her gorgeous chestnut locks with tied up in her signature high ponytail while she went virtually makeup free. To add to the sophisticated look, Ariana rocked a pair of designer high heels. Dalton kept it dapper in a classy dark suit, as the pair packed on the PDA for the second shot in the Instagram post.

The sassy snaps were a rare share by the low-key couple, as they have been relatively private about their romance since getting hitched almost a year ago. While the ceremony was a big secret, Ariana had no problem letting her fans in on the details about the honeymoon to the Netherlands. Back in July, the Scream Queens actress shared a ton of photos to Instagram of their European excursion. Just days before, the couple were snapped enjoying a big day at Six Flags in Los Angeles.

The outing to the amusement park was the first time that Ariana and Dalton had been photographed in public since they got married at her home in Montecito, California on May 15. The super private event, which was reportedly attended by only 20 close friends and family members, was kept out of the headlines for two whole days, yet still very little details were known about the nuptials. That was until Ariana decided to let her fans have an inside glimpse by sharing photos of the big day with Vogue.

