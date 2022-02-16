Sebastian Torres ’23 participates in Jeopardy! College Championship

On the night of the hurricane, I sat in a room with people whose laughs echoed off the walls in ways I didn’t fully understand. They made jokes I didn’t feel fully attuned to; they felt bright and driven against the white backdrop of the room, shoulders leaned against each other, one boy’s voice rising up, effortless. Two were slouched against the pillow-couched bed, eyes emptied but soft, and the entire room fell away, tied together by words that slipped and raced. The lightning-blue air was muscular, clear and beautiful, and I could feel — tangibly, the sweat, the lack of light, the sound of rain striking the pavement outside, the stillness of the room — that I was witnessing the start of something I was not a part of. I was invisible — I was so convinced I was — even though I was as tactile as each other person. We are so focused on looking beyond ourselves that we forget our own finitude. People can see us far more than we can consciously imagine, and the thoughts we struggle so hard to express still flash across our faces like fireflies, evident to the world.

