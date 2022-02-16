ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian Torres ’23 participates in Jeopardy! College Championship

By Alessia Degraeve
Yale Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSebastian Torres ’23’s appearance on the popular quiz game show “Jeopardy!” started out as a joke between roommates, and ended with a $10,000 prize on Tuesday night. Torres joined 36 other college students in the Jeopardy! National College Championship this week. In his round, which aired at 7 p.m. Tuesday on...

yaledailynews.com

