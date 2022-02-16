ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Implement a Homeowner Resource Center in the District

By Press Release
 2 days ago

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Henderson introduced the Homeowner Resource Center Establishment Act of 2022. This legislation would create a one-stop shop of resources for homeowners and aspiring homeowners in the District on matters such as home valuations, property taxes, property maintenance...

jonetta rose barras: Surplus jackpot in DC

A few days after the DC Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) released the city’s annual comprehensive financial audit, the agency’s spokesperson sent out a one-page announcement celebrating the fact that the District had received a B rating in fiscal management and was heralded as one of the top five of 75 cities whose financial status was surveyed and assessed. That grade — enough to place the city among “Sunshine Cities” — came from Truth in Accounting (TIA), an organization that “promotes fiscal conservatism.”
BUSINESS
Press Release: Councilmember Vincent C. Gray’s Statement on the Groundbreaking of the New Hospital on the St. Elizabeths Campus

Washington, D.C. – Today, Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent C. Gray, Chair of the Council of the District of Columbia’s Committee on Health, joined the Mayor, other D.C. councilmembers and hospital leadership for the groundbreaking and naming of the new hospital on the grounds of St. Elizabeths’ East Campus. When Councilmember Gray returned to the Council, he worked relentlessly with his colleagues to fully restore a budget of $325.8 million to build the new hospital on the St. Elizabeths campus. Because of the work he has done, together with the Mayor’s office and other healthcare providers, this will be the first time that the East End of the District has ever had a real comprehensive health care system.
WASHINGTON, DC
Housing advocates propose solutions to ‘inefficient’ DCHA processes for vouchers

Housing advocates across the District are demanding that the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) reform the way it administers housing vouchers so people experiencing homelessness can be matched sooner with a place to live. On Feb. 9, DCHA’s Board of Commissioners took the first step, voting to allow self-certification for people applying for some housing vouchers in the District.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Mayor Bowser and Universal Health Services Break Ground on New Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health at St. Elizabeths East in Ward 8, First Hospital Built in the District in Over 20 Years

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services. New Full-Service Hospital and Integrated Health Care System Is Scheduled to Open in 2024. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Universal Health Services (UHS) along with George Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Signs Bill Creating Medical Cannabis Sales Tax Holiday

News Release — DC Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration. Six percent sales tax on all medical cannabis products waived from April 15-24, 2022. (WASHINGTON, DC) –Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law the Medical Marijuana Patient Access Extension Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 creating DC’s first medical cannabis sales tax holiday, on Friday, February 11, 2022. The holiday will start on Friday, April 15, 2022, and end on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Norton Condemns and Vows to Defeat Clyde’s Effort to Return D.C. to Full Colony

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today condemned Representative Andrew Clyde’s (R-GA) attacks on the District of Columbia today, including his statements that he is “actively working” on a bill to repeal the D.C. Home Rule Act and that D.C. has been a “reign of terror” since passage of the Home Rule Act in 1973. Clyde, who is a member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has jurisdiction over D.C., is contemplating action and using rhetoric not seen with respect to D.C. from Republicans since the early and mid-1990s.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: D.C. Jail Agrees To Implement Comprehensive COVID-19 Protections To Settle Class Action Conditions Suit Brought By Public Defender Services, ACLU-D.C.

DOC Will Be Subject To Random Inspections By An Independent Expert To Confirm Compliance. WASHINGTON – The D.C. Department of Corrections (DOC) late last night notified a federal court that it had agreed to implement comprehensive protections to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the D.C. Jail. These measures are part of a settlement in Banks v. Booth, a federal class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU of the District of Columbia, the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia, and the law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP in March 2020 on behalf of all residents of the D.C. Jail to compel DOC to meet its constitutional obligations to the 1,385 people in its custody by implementing basic sanitation standards and ensuring prompt medical care for people in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Norton Celebrates 204th Birthday of Frederick Douglass, D.C. Voting Rights Champion

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) celebrated famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ 204th birthday. Douglass was a longtime District of Columbia resident and an avid proponent of equal rights for D.C. residents. A Norton bill placed D.C.’s statue of Douglass in the U.S. Capitol, making D.C. the only jurisdiction that is not a state with a statue in the Capitol. A Norton bill established a bicentennial commission to plan, develop, and carry out programs and activities to honor and celebrate the life of Douglass. Norton was appointed by then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to serve on the commission.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kimberly Perry and Tazra Mitchell: Mayor Bowser has warned about an eviction crisis. It’s up to her to act.

While the omicron wave appears to have peaked in the District, residents are still staring in the face of calamity unless Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Council act to head off an eviction crisis. Tens of thousands of households could be forced out of their homes if the District does not use our growing revenues to step up and fully fund eviction prevention and rental assistance efforts.
POLITICS
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces 5.9% Increase to the Uniform Per Student Funding Formula, $36 Million Recovery Fund to Provide Additional Support and Stability

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Public Schools. With Mayoral Investments and Updated Budget Model Focused on Equity and High-Needs Populations, All DCPS School Budgets Will Remain Stable or Increase. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a 5.9% increase to the uniform per...
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces $10 Million Investment to Give More DC Families a #FairShot in Accessing Affordable Child Care

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off the second round of the Access to Quality Child Care Grant program by announcing that the Low Income Investment Fund (LIIF) has been selected to administer the $10 million grant program. The Access to Quality Child Care Grant program improves the supply and quality of child care services in the District by providing grants to child development facilities over two years in an effort to expand, open, and improve new and existing child development facilities.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Council Chairman Mendelson Statement on District’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

WASHINGTON, DC — DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson highlighted the importance of the release of the District of Columbia’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR). “This is our 25th annual clean audit opinion,” Mendelson said. “We ended last year with a $697 million surplus. Of this, $283.2 million will be put automatically into the affordable housing that so many residents desperately need, via the Housing Production Trust Fund.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia Files Suit Against the Federal Bureau of Prisons

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia has sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to stop its unequal and discriminatory treatment of individuals in BOP custody who are sentenced by the Superior Court of the District of Columbia (D.C. Superior Court). The case, Blades v. Garland, 22-cv-00279, was filed as a class action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia; the plaintiffs ask the Court to stop the BOP’s practice of scoring the criminal history of individuals serving D.C. sentences more harshly than the criminal history of individuals serving federal sentences.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Norton Announces Committee Passage of Her Bill Requiring Commanding General of D.C. National Guard to Reside in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today that the Committee on Oversight and Reform (COR) yesterday passed her bill that would require the Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard, who is the top official in the D.C National Guard, to live in D.C. The Commanding General is appointed by the president and is a federal official.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Bowser Administration Offering Mid-Winter Break Camp for DC Families

News Release — DC Department of Parks and Recreation. Media Contact: Michael Tucker Jr. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Bowser Administration and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) have opened registration for the DPR Mid-Winter Break Camp, which will run Tuesday, February 22, 2022, through Friday, February 25, 2022, during DC Public Schools (DCPS) mid-winter break (Monday, February 21 is Presidents Day).
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Applauds Council Approval of DC’s First-Ever Public-Private Partnership

The DC Smart Street Lighting Project Is the First Advanced Under the Public-Private Partnership Act of 2014, Legislation Written by Then-Councilmember Bowser. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, eight years after then-Councilmember Muriel Bowser introduced the Public-Private Partnership Act of 2014, the Council of the District of Columbia approved a $309 million contract with Plenary Infrastructure DC (PIDC) to deliver the DC Smart Street Lighting project to convert the District’s streetlights to energy-efficient LED technology. As a public-private partnership (P3), PIDC will finance the project costs, allowing the District to complete the upgrades within two years as well as maximizing long-term energy savings and environmental benefits.
WASHINGTON, DC
