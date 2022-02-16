MHS kicker Snowden walks on to K-State

Manhattan place kicker Grant Snowden (15) kicks a game-winning 18-yard field goal with just seconds left on the clock in a regional championship playoff game against Gardner-Edgerton on Nov. 5. Snowden signed to continue his football career at K-State on Tuesday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Another Manhattan High football player is making the short trip across town to continue his football career at Kansas State.

Senior MHS kicker Grant Snowden signed with K-State on Tuesday as a preferred walk-on.

“My recruitment was pretty crazy, especially with the transfer portal,” Snowden said. “Schools are going to get their skill position guys first and then specialists kind of get the scraps. But (K-State) reached out in the middle of December and offered the walk-on position and said they’d love to have me. From there, it was deciding where I wanted to go. When it came down to it, I couldn’t pass up an offer like K-State.”

Snowden said his recruitment was led by Taylor Braet, director of football recruiting for K-State, and special teams quality control coach Will Burnham.

“A big thing for me was honesty, and they were very open with me,” Snowden said. “I know they want what’s best for me. I know they want to see me succeed, and I want to see myself succeed, too. That was the big thing. They made it feel like family, and that was huge for me, especially after living (in Manhattan) for 18 years.”

Snowden had scholarship offers from William Jewell (Mo.), Drake (Iowa), Highland Community College and Ottawa University.

During his senior season at Manhattan High, Snowden hit 44-of-45 extra points and was 2-of-6 on field goals, the longest of which was kicked from 44 yards.

Snowden also had a very successful all-league soccer career. The senior led the Indians with 14 goals and co-led the team in assists with seven. He also carded a team-high 35 points.

“If you had told me that I was going to sign to play football at K-State before high school, I would’ve told you that you were crazy because I had never touched a football before my freshman year,” Snowden said. “I always dreamed of being a soccer player. But really, going into my junior season, I kind of had to decide what I wanted for my future and I chose football.”

The senior will grayshirt during the 2022 season.

Grayshirts are recruits who are offered a delayed scholarship. Snowden will postpone his enrollment until after the conclusion of the upcoming season and will not officially join the program until spring of 2023.

“They’re really giving me this fall to get stronger and hone my craft,” Snowden said. “I want to head into winter conditioning and spring ball being the best version of myself.”

Snowden has also trained with former Wildcat punter Devin Anctil.

Anctil started his own punting and kicking training and recruiting service, Punt 21, in Lenexa after graduating from K-State.

“He’s almost been like a big brother figure for me through this process,” Snowden said.

Snowden is the fourth Manhattan High player in the last several years to join the Wildcats after linemen Sam Shields and Damian Ilalio and defensive back Joe Hall III.

“I’m pumped,” Snowden said. “I’ve had some pretty fluent conversation with Joe, especially, since we were in the same class. We’ve talked about rooming together. And then I was able to ask Damian and Sam about what it’s like to be a student athlete at K-State and if they enjoyed it and I didn’t hear anything but good things.”