Red Bull Salzburg 1 Bayern Munich 1: Kingsley Coman scores late equaliser to salvage draw and spare Germans’ blushes

By Will Pugh
 3 days ago
KINGSLEY COMAN’S late equaliser denied RB Salzburg a historic win in their first ever Champions League knockout game.

Chukwubuike Adamu gave the hosts a deserved first half lead just 10 minutes after coming off the bench.

Kingsley Coman's late equaliser salvaged a draw for Bayern Munich at RB Salzburg Credit: AFP
Salzburg were on their way to victory via Chukwubuike Adamu before Coman's late strike Credit: AFP

And Salzburg were just moments away from inflicting Bayern's first away defeat in Europe for FOUR years.

But Coman’s 90th-minute strike for Bayern broke their hearts.

Salzburg started the brighter but suffered what looked like a major blow 10 minutes in when star striker Noah Okafor, 21 - who has been linked with Newcastle - went off with a thigh injury.

But his replacement Adamu made Salzburg’s pressure pay when he bent past Sven Ulreich from 17 yards.

Mohamed Camara found Karim Adeyemi with a delightful diagonal from deep in Salzburg’s half.

The forward then beat Lucas Hernandez and found Brenden Aaronson on the edge of the box to flick into Adamu’s path.

Adamu fired the hosts ahead after just 21 minutes Credit: Getty
The youngster made an instant impact after coming off the bench Credit: Getty

Aaronson stayed on his feet after contact from Joshua Kimmich in the box and forced a good save moments later.

Salzburg were also denied a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Adeyemi beat centre-back Niklas Sule to the ball and went down under minimal contact.

But Prem ref Michael Oliver gave nothing and VAR agreed.

Benjamin Pavard then blocked Adamu’s goal-bound shot which would have sealed it after Ulreich parried Adeyemi’s effort.

Coman broke Salzburg hearts with his 90th minute equaliser Credit: AFP
Bayern have their crucial away goal and the pressure is now on Salzburg to score in Germany Credit: AFP

Salzburg keeper Philipp Kohn also produced a phenomenal double save to keep it level late on after Leroy Sane’s one-two with Coman.

He parried the ex-Man City winger’s shot before scampering to his back post to block the rebound.

Coman was then booked late on for kicking out at Nicolas Capaldo before Pavard floated one in from the right.

Thomas Muller headed on and the winger smashed in with his left at Kohn’s near post.

Southampton 2 Everton 0: Armstrong and Long leave Lampard’s men hovering dangerously near relegation zone

YOU are not out of the woods yet, Frank. Everton could have been forgiven for thinking they had lift-off in the Frank Lampard era with last week’s demolition of Leeds. But they came crashing back down to Earth with this defeat, courtesy of Stuart Armstrong’s clinical finish and Shane Long’s first Premier League goal since before the pandemic.
