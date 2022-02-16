ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Feds: Man obstructed probe into brother's antisemitic arson

By MARK PRATT
ncadvertiser.com
 3 days ago

The brother of a man who was the prime suspect in four fires set at Jewish organizations and a Jewish-affiliated business in the Boston area in 2019 has been indicted on suspicion of obstructing the investigation, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Alexander Giannakakis, 35, formerly of Quincy, who provided security...

Federal authorities in Sweden have arrested a former security contractor for the U.S. embassy in Stockholm. According to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday, U.S. authorities have charged him with covering up the alleged crimes of his younger brother, the prime suspect in an investigation into anti-Semitic arson in the Boston area. Alexander Giannakakis, formerly of Quincy, Massachusetts, was indicted by a Boston grand jury in September, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Massachusetts. He is currently awaiting extradition.  Within about two weeks in May 2019, a series of four fires had broken out at...
