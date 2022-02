NBC News released the first clip from Lester Holt’s Super Bowl sit-down with Joe Biden, in which the president said he’s done a “deep dive” on “about four” potential Supreme Court nominees to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer. A longer version of the interview, taped earlier Thursday in Culpepper, VA, will air as part of NBC’s pre-game show Sunday, continuing a tradition where the host network lands an interview with the sitting president. “I think whomever I pick will get a vote from the Republican side for the following reason: I’m not looking to make an ideological choice here,” Biden said. “I am...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO