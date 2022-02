A new program at the Yale School of Medicine will provide postdoctoral researchers from underrepresented groups with mentorship and training as they transition into academia. With applications slated to open in March, the Science Fellows program plans to welcome its first cohort later this year. As many of the researchers will transition into new roles at the School of Medicine, the program intends to foster diversity among the school’s faculty. The program will initially recruit a cohort of three recent graduates from doctorate or MD/Ph.D. programs who come from groups traditionally underrepresented in scientific research, including those who identify as African-American, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous, Pacific-Islander, LGBTQ+, disabled or as women.

