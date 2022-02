A man streaming live from Heathrow has shot to internet fame for his raucous commentary of planes as they attempt to land amid 100 mph winds as Storm Eunice tears its way through the UK.The storm has brought with it the strongest winds experienced in Britain for over 30 years, prompting the Met Office to issue two “red” weather warnings - posing possible danger to life - in south Wales and southwest England, and in London and the southeast.Jerry Dyer, who is streaming live from the major international airport in London, saw viewing numbers soar on his channel BigJetTV today...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO